Neenah to Present at Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference on September 22, 2021

Neenah, Inc. (NYSE: NP) announced today that Julie Schertell, Chief Executive Officer, and Paul DeSantis, Chief Financial Officer, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Fall Virtual Investor Conference.

Neenah’s 30-minute presentation will begin at 1:00 pm (ET) on Wednesday, September 22 and can be accessed live here: General+Presentation. Neenah will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors during the day. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com%2Fevents. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Neenah

Neenah is committed to manufacturing growth for its customers, end-users, shareholders, and employees. With manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, we are a leading global manufacturer of specialty materials serving customers across six continents, with headquarters in Alpharetta, Georgia. We are focused on growing in filtration media, specialty coatings, engineered materials and imaging & packaging. Our materials are in various products used every day, such as transportation and water filters, premium packaging of spirits, technology and beauty products, industrial labels, tapes and abrasives, and digital printing for high-end apparel. To learn more, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.neenah.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

