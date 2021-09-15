Frank's International N.V. Announces Voting Results and Merger Closing Timeline

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Frank's International N.V. Announces Voting Results and Merger Closing Timeline

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank’s International N.V. (: FI) (the “Company” or “Frank’s”) today announced the results of its Annual General Meeting and plans for closing of the pending Expro merger.

Highlights

  • All proposals presented to shareholders were approved including the Expro merger proposal, which received over 90% support from voting shareholders.
  • With all closing conditions now satisfied, the pending merger with Expro is scheduled to close on Friday, October 1, 2021.
  • Frank’s will complete a reverse stock split with a ratio of 6-for-1 in conjunction with the closing of the merger.

Michael Kearney, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are proud to announce the results of our shareholder vote last week which demonstrated significant shareholder support for the pending merger with Expro Group. The successful affirmative vote culminated Frank’s strategic efforts over the past two years to gain scale, increase diversification and improve profitability. Going forward, we will be charting a strategic direction together as one organization. As Expro Board Chairman going forward, I know I speak for the entire new Expro Board in wishing Mike Jardon and his team every success as they begin executing the integration plans that we have developed over the last six months. We have an extremely experienced management at the new Expro that will build an even stronger combined organization.

Mike Jardon, Chief Executive Officer of Expro, commented, “The overwhelming approval of the transaction by Frank’s shareholders is a significant step toward completing Expro’s combination with Frank’s and creating a new full-cycle energy services leader. Together, we will have enhanced scale, a broader geographic footprint, and an expanded portfolio of innovative solutions to support customers across the well lifecycle and drive sustainable growth and profitability. We appreciate our stakeholders’ strong support and look forward to completing the pending transaction on October 1st so we can begin to unlock the incredible potential of our combined platform.”

Additional Details

Frank’s International N.V. (the “Company” or “Frank’s”) held its 2021 annual general meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) on September 10, 2021. The final voting results on the proposals considered and voted upon at the Annual Meeting, each of which is described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement / prospectus filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2021 (the “Proxy Statement”) all passed with majority support of votes cast. At the close of business on August 13, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 228,397,296 shares of the Company’s common stock were entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Expro will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange () on Monday, October 4, 2021 under the ticker “XPRO.”

Final closing conditions have been fully satisfied and both parties have mutually agreed upon a closing date of October 1, 2021.

The Supervisory Board of Frank’s International has passed a resolution to provide for a reverse share split at a ratio of 6-for-1 shares to be completed in conjunction with the closure of the Expro merger on October 1, 2021.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International N.V. is a global oil services company that provides a broad and comprehensive range of highly engineered tubular running services, tubular fabrication, and specialty well construction and well intervention solutions with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells. Founded in 1938, Frank’s has approximately 2,400 employees and provides services to leading exploration and production companies in both onshore and offshore environments in approximately 40 countries on six continents. The Company’s common stock is traded on the under the symbol “FI.” Additional information is available on the Company’s website, www.franksinternational.com.

Investor Contact:

Melissa Cougle
[email protected]
281-966-7300

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this press release specifically include statements, estimates and projections regarding the outcome and results of the integration process associated with the Company’s pending merger with Expro Group Holdings International Limited, the Company’s future business strategy and prospects for growth, cash flows and liquidity, financial strategy, budget, projections and operating results, the amount, nature and timing of capital expenditures, the availability and terms of capital, the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, volatility of oil and gas prices, unique risks associated with offshore operations, political, economic and regulatory uncertainties in international operations, the ability to develop new technologies and products, the ability to protect intellectual property rights, the ability to employ and retain skilled and qualified workers, the level of competition in the Company’s industry, global or national health concerns, including health epidemics, including COVID-19 and any variants thereof, the possibility of a swift and material decline in global crude oil demand and crude oil prices for an uncertain period of time, the length of time it will take for the United States and the rest of the world to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus to the point where applicable authorities are comfortable easing current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities, future actions of foreign oil producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States and elsewhere, the impact of current and future laws, rulings, governmental regulations, accounting standards and statements, and related interpretations, and other guidance. These statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Company based on management’s experience, expectations and perception of historical trends, current conditions, anticipated future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance.

Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable and are based on reasonable assumptions, no assurance can be given that these assumptions are accurate or that any of these expectations will be achieved (in full or at all) or will prove to have been correct. Moreover, such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, which may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied or expressed by the forward-looking statements. These include the factors discussed or referenced in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and the Company’s proxy statement/prospectus dated August 5, 2021, in each case filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law, and we caution you not to rely on them unduly.

ti?nf=ODMyNjg0MCM0NDA3OTE3IzIwMTk5MzU=
Frank-s-International-N-V-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment