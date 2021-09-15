Chesapeake Utilities Corporation Participating In The Sidoti & Company Fall Virtual Small Cap Conference September 22-23, 2021

PR Newswire

DOVER, Del., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 22-23, 2021, management from Chesapeake Utilities Corporation ( NYSE:CPK, Financial) (the "Company") will participate in the Sidoti & Company 2021 Fall Virtual Small Cap Conference. The Company will virtually join members of investment firms in a series of one-on-one meetings as scheduled through Sidoti & Company. Additionally, the Company is scheduled to make an investor presentation at the conference on Thursday, September 23, 2021 from 1:45 PM to 2:15 PM ET. A copy of the presentation will be made available prior to the conference in the "Investors" section of the Company's website, sub-section "Events and Presentations" (www.chpk.com).

About Chesapeake Utilities Corporation

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a diversified energy company engaged in natural gas transmission and distribution; electricity generation and distribution; propane gas distribution; mobile compressed natural gas (CNG) utility services and solutions; and other businesses. Information about Chesapeake Utilities Corporation's businesses is available at www.chpk.com and on the Annual Report Microsite at cpkannualreport.com.

Please note that Chesapeake Utilities Corporation has no affiliation with Chesapeake Energy, an oil and natural gas exploration company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

