Qualtrics Announces Completion Of Exchange Offer

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Qualtrics Announces Completion Of Exchange Offer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021

PROVO, Utah and SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (NASDAQ: XM), the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, today announced the successful completion of an exchange offer by Qualtrics to certain eligible employees of QAL Technologies Pty Ltd, a proprietary limited company organized in Australia and a subsidiary of Qualtrics, to exchange all of their outstanding cash-settled fixed value rights and all of their outstanding cash-settled rights that are linked to the value of SAP Ordinary Shares for unvested rights ("Qualtrics RSUs") to receive shares of Qualtrics Class A common stock. The exchange offer expired, as scheduled, at 11:59 p.m., Mountain Time, on September 10, 2021 (or 3:59 p.m., Australian Eastern Time, on September 11, 2021).

Qualtrics_XM_Logo.jpg

Pursuant to the exchange offer, a total of 60 eligible employees elected to tender and did not withdraw their outstanding awards in the exchange offer, and Qualtrics accepted for exchange awards representing approximately 78.30% of the value of all outstanding awards eligible to be tendered. Promptly following the expiration of the exchange offer, all properly tendered awards were cancelled and, pursuant to the terms of the exchange offer and the 2021 Qualtrics International Inc. Employee Omnibus Equity Plan, Qualtrics granted 30,539 Qualtrics RSUs in exchange for the tendered awards.

About Qualtrics

Qualtrics, the leader and creator of the Experience Management (XM) category, is changing the way organizations manage and improve the four core experiences of business—customer, employee, product and brand. Over 13,500 organizations around the world use Qualtrics to listen, understand and take action on experience data (X-data™)—the beliefs, emotions and intentions that tell you why things are happening, and what to do about it. The Qualtrics XM Platform™ is a system of action that helps businesses attract customers who stay longer and buy more, engage employees who build a positive culture, develop breakthrough products people love and build a brand people are passionate about. To learn more, please visit qualtrics.com.

Investor Relations:
Steven Wu
Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
[email protected]

Public Relations:
Gina Sheibley
Chief Communications Officer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA08731&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/qualtrics-announces-completion-of-exchange-offer-301378029.html

SOURCE Qualtrics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA08731&Transmission_Id=202109151610PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA08731&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment