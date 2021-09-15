GSE Systems to Participate in Alliance Global Partners Virtual Energy Conference

PR Newswire

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, has announced its management team will be participating in Alliance Global Partners' Virtual Energy Conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions, stated, "We are grateful to the folks at Alliance Global Partners for including GSE Systems in their Energy Conference and believe our company is a great fit for this conference as we work with many companies within the energy industry, which is currently under a critical transformation given the simultaneous demand for carbon free energy and a stable grid. We are looking forward to meeting interested energy-related investors and relaying our exciting investment opportunity."

The virtual conference will consist of one-on-one investor meetings. Investors that are interested in arranging a meeting with the management team of GSE Systems should contact their Alliance Global Partners' representative or email [email protected].

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. www.gses.com

