Victor Joseph Named Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Mercury General Corporation

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Victor Joseph Named Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer of Mercury General Corporation

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Solidifies Mercury's vision for a strong and vibrant future and its commitment to innovation

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) announced today that Victor Joseph has been named to the newly created position of Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer (EVP & COO) effective January 1, 2022. Victor's leadership responsibilities will expand beyond his current position of Vice President & Chief Underwriting Officer, which he has held since 2017, to include oversight of Advertising & Public Relations, Claims, Human Capital, Information Technology, Marketing and Product Management, in addition to Underwriting. Victor will report directly to Gabriel Tirador, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"This announcement defines and strengthens Mercury's leadership structure and underscores our vision for the future of the Company," said Tirador. "Victor has been a key member of Mercury's leadership team for several years and during this time he has transformed the way Mercury underwrites risk. His commitment to creative problem solving and his deep-rooted passion for our customers, Mercury and the industry will help cement our Company's position well into the future."

In his role as Chief Underwriting Officer, Victor has been instrumental in updating and creating new protocols to measure risk. In Mercury's homeowners line of business, Victor and his team developed new ways of defining risk in fire-prone areas – recognizing and assessing the value of homeowner and community efforts to safeguard property from natural disasters. While complex, these new metrics enable Mercury to better measure risk and provide enhanced coverage and service to its policyholders.

Victor has held several positions at the Company since 2009, but has been a part of the Mercury family his entire life. His father, George Joseph, founded Mercury in 1961 and recently celebrated his 100th birthday. The senior Mr. Joseph holds the title of Chairman of the Board.

Victor lives in Los Angeles with his wife and two children. He earned an MBA from the UCLA Anderson School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Harvard University.

About Mercury General Corporation

Mercury General Corporation and its subsidiaries are a multiple-line insurance organization predominately offering personal automobile, homeowners and business insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information, visit www.mercuryinsurance.com or Facebook and follow the Company on Twitter.

mercury_general_corporation_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA07380&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/victor-joseph-named-executive-vice-president--chief-operating-officer-of-mercury-general-corporation-301377982.html

SOURCE Mercury General Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA07380&Transmission_Id=202109151605PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA07380&DateId=20210915
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment