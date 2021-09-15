Logo
Garage Gurus® Announces Sponsorship of the First U.S. Auto Tech National Championship

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Both Professional and Student Auto Technicians Are Invited to Participate; Competition Tests the Skills Necessary to Become a Top Auto Tech

PR Newswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, an industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco Inc.'s (NYSE: TEN) DRiV group, announces its latest support for up-and-coming technicians with its sponsorship of the first U.S. Auto Tech National Championship. A part of the larger Elite Trades Series, the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship will set out to find the top technicians in the country and have them face off against one another for a chance to win over $200,000 in cash and prizes.

Garage_Gurus_Logo.jpg

The Garage Gurus-sponsored U.S. Auto Tech National Championship will include in-person qualifying events across six markets in the United States, to be held at Garage Gurus training locations and other partner retail locations, trade schools and high-profile consumer event locations. At these qualifying events, professional and student technicians will compete in a timed, chassis-based challenge to test their repair skills. Each competitor will be scored and judged on overall time, workmanship, and safety by Garage Gurus' ASE-certified repair professionals and representatives from the University of Northwestern Ohio. The top 32 professionals and top 32 students competing in these qualifying events will advance to the National Championship, to be held in Nashville, Tenn., on December 13-14, 2021. Cash awards will be given to the top three finishers in both the professional and student technician categories: $40,000 each for first place winners; $20,000 each for second place winners; and $10,000 each for third place winners.

Qualifying locations for each competition are:

  • Qualifying Tour Event #1 – Lima, Ohio
  • Qualifying Tour Event #2 – Chicago, Ill.
  • Qualifying Tour Event #3 – Detroit, Mich.
  • Qualifying Tour Event #4 – Boston, Mass.
  • Qualifying Tour Event #5 – Atlanta, Ga.
  • Qualifying Tour Event #6 – Springville, Utah

"Garage Gurus has long been both a creator and an ardent supporter of training initiatives and scholarship programs to help technicians improve their skills and develop their careers," said Rebecca Mahan, Executive Director, Americas Brand Marketing & Channel Engagement, DRiV. "We are excited to sponsor this competition and help out both existing technicians sharpen their skills, as well as encourage future technicians to continue developing their skills for long-term careers in the automotive aftermarket industry."

To learn more about the U.S. Auto Tech National Championships, head to www.usatnc.com for more information. To register for the U.S. Auto Tech National Championship competition at a location near you, click here.

Launched in 2015, Garage Gurus is a first-of-its-kind national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies by offering onsite, online and on-demand instruction. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers operate in 11 U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Boston; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; suburban Detroit; and Van Nuys, Calif. Garage Gurus similarly will visit repair facilities and educate techs on the latest repair tools, replacement part solutions and technology using its fleet of product technology vans.

To learn more about Garage Gurus, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers, with full year 2020 revenues of $15.4 billion and approximately 73,000 team members working at more than 270 sites worldwide. Through our four business groups, Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for diversified global markets, including light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

CONTACT:

Karen Shulhan (DRiV) – 248.354.4383
[email protected]

Bill Dawson (DRiV) – 847.482.5807
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG08755&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/garage-gurus-announces-sponsorship-of-the-first-us-auto-tech-national-championship-301378064.html

SOURCE DRiV

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG08755&Transmission_Id=202109151630PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG08755&DateId=20210915
