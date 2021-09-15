Logo
OUTFRONT Media Launches OOH Campaign to Commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Hispanic Leaders Honored Across OOH Assets from September 15 to October 15

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (

NYSE:OUT, Financial) celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month by launching its OOH campaign centered on the "Spirit of Orgullo" – taking pride in one's heritage. Spotlighting 30 of today's Hispanic and Latinx leaders in various industries, the campaign is currently running on OUTFRONT's digital OOH assets across the country, with emphasis in markets with large Hispanic and Latinx populations.

Hispanic_Heritage_Month_Mock_Ralph.jpg

The campaign creative, designed by OUTFRONT's in-house creative agency, OUTFRONT STUDIOS, includes the phrase "Spirit of Orgullo" personalized with the individual's name, photograph, and occupation. The creative template includes vibrant colors, designs, and objects that are representative of their rich and diverse cultures.

"Honoring today's inspirational Hispanic and Latinx American trailblazers in this very public way aligns with our pledge to help people, places, and businesses grow stronger, and delivers on our promise to empower our employees to embrace authenticity, diversity, and inclusion at all times," said Jodi Senese, CMO, OUTFRONT.

Campaign honorees include: María Celeste Arrarás, Journalist, CNN en Español; Robin Arzón, Best-Selling Author and VP of Fitness Programming & Head Instructor at Peloton; Freddy Balsera, Founder & Managing Partner, Balsera Communications; Nancy Batista-Rodriguez, CEO, Outpatient Baptist Health South Florida; Barbara Bermudo, Journalist/Entrepreneur; Ramiro Cavazos, CEO & President, United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce; Jacqueline Conrad, VP/Marketing and Communications, Cambridge College; Stacie deArmas, SVP, Diverse Insights & Initiatives, Nielsen; Jessica Diaz, Strategy Director, PHD; Joanne Diaz, Director of Integrated Investment, PHD; Sonia V. Diaz, Senior Vice President, Balsera Communications; Ana Flores, CEO & Founder, #WeAllGrow; Stacy Gomez, Head of US Digital Operations, PHD; Dr. Mauricio Gonzalez, Emergency and Internal Medicine, New York City; Dr. Marlow Hernandez, President, Cano Health; Ivan Herrera, President, Univista Insurance; Alejandro Kahan, CEO, iKahan media; Pedro Lerma, Principal, LERMA Agency; Liliam Lopez, President/CEO, South Florida Hispanic Chamber; Sandra Lopez, VP/GM, Intel Sports; Guillermo Maldonado, Founder, King Jesus International Ministry; Marisela Marrero MD, President/South Florida, Steward Healthcare; Jany Martinez-Ward, Partner, The Ward Law Group;Gabriela McCoy, Director of Grey Goose, Patrón & Agave Portfolio, Bacardi; Melissa Medina, President-Philanthropist, eMerge Americas; Ellen Ochoa, Director, NASA Johnson Space Center (ret.) & First Latina in Space; Jose Oliva, President, El Sembrador; Ana Quincoces, Owner, Skinny Latina;Ralph Pardo, CEO, Hearts & Science; Dr. Elena Rios, President & CEO, National Hispanic Medical Association;Michael Roca, Managing Director/Multicultural, PHD; Ana VeigaMilton, J.D., President, Jose Milton Foundation; Diane Weeks, Director, Twitch. To find out more about the campaign, please visit outfrontmedia.com/hispanic-heritage-month.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Contact:
Media:
Courtney Richards
Senior PR & Events Specialist
(646) 876-9404
[email protected]

outfront_media_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY08752&sd=2021-09-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/outfront-media-launches-ooh-campaign-to-commemorate-national-hispanic-heritage-month-301378116.html

SOURCE OUTFRONT Media Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY08752&Transmission_Id=202109151656PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY08752&DateId=20210915
