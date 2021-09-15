4 High Financial Strength Stocks Trading Near Historical Low Price-Book Ratios

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

4 High Financial Strength Stocks Trading Near Historical Low Price-Book Ratios

GuruFocus value screener highlight

Author's Avatar
James Li
Sep 15, 2021

Summary

  • GuruFocus’ Historical Low Price-Book Screen is one of several Premium value screens.
  • The screen looks for companies with high business predictability and are trading at low price-book valuations.
Article's Main Image

According to the Historical Low Price-Book Screen, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks with high financial strength and are trading near historical low price-book ratios are Landstar System Inc. (

LSTR, Financial), 51job Inc. (JOBS, Financial), Abcam PLC (ABCM, Financial) and SAP SE (SAP, Financial).

The Historical Low Price-Book screen looks for stocks that have a high business predictability rank and a price-book ratio at most 50% above the 10-year-low price-book ratio.

GuruFocus listed four historical low price-book stocks that have a financial strength rank of at least 6.

Landstar System

Shares of Landstar System (

LSTR, Financial) traded around $160.87, approximately 33.77% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 7.48 is near a one-year low of 6.74.

1438244296938491904.png

GuruFocus ranks the Jacksonville, Florida-based logistics company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 10 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 81% of global competitors.

1438245573818847232.png

Gurus with holdings in Landstar include

Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital.

1438245888391647232.png

51job

Shares of 51job (

JOBS, Financial) traded around $71.09, approximately 19.05% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 2.51 is near a 10-year low of 2.17.

1438246701377785856.png

GuruFocus ranks the Shanghai-based human resource service company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 7.52 and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 92% of global competitors.

1438248084600524800.png

Gurus with holdings in 51job include Simons’ Renaissance Technologies,

Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates.

1438249121034014720.png

Abcam

Shares of Abcam (

ABCM, Financial) traded around $20.66, approximately 42.48% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 5.34 is near a five-year low.

1438251047075188736.png

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based biotech company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a double-digit Altman Z-score despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 65% of global competitors.

1438253931619684352.png

SAP

Shares of SAP (

SAP, Financial) traded around $144.25, approximately 37.85% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 4.33 is close to its historical median price-book ratio.

1438254927443922944.png

GuruFocus ranks the German software company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a strong Altman Z-score of 4.63 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 70% of global competitors.

1438257148394999808.png

Also See:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar