4 High Financial Strength Stocks Trading Near Historical Low Price-Book Ratios

According to the Historical Low Price-Book Screen, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, four stocks with high financial strength and are trading near historical low price-book ratios are Landstar System Inc. ( LSTR, Financial), 51job Inc. ( JOBS, Financial), Abcam PLC ( ABCM, Financial) and SAP SE ( SAP, Financial).

The Historical Low Price-Book screen looks for stocks that have a high business predictability rank and a price-book ratio at most 50% above the 10-year-low price-book ratio.

GuruFocus listed four historical low price-book stocks that have a financial strength rank of at least 6.

Landstar System

Shares of Landstar System ( LSTR, Financial) traded around $160.87, approximately 33.77% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 7.48 is near a one-year low of 6.74.

GuruFocus ranks the Jacksonville, Florida-based logistics company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a strong Altman Z-score of 10 and interest coverage and debt ratios that outperform more than 81% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in Landstar include Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio)’s Royce Investment Partners, Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Lee Ainslie (Trades, Portfolio)’s Maverick Capital.

51job

Shares of 51job ( JOBS, Financial) traded around $71.09, approximately 19.05% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 2.51 is near a 10-year low of 2.17.

GuruFocus ranks the Shanghai-based human resource service company’s financial strength 7 out of 10 on several positive investing signs, which include a high Altman Z-score of 7.52 and debt ratios that are outperforming more than 92% of global competitors.

Gurus with holdings in 51job include Simons’ Renaissance Technologies, Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio)’s Fisher Investments and Ray Dalio (Trades, Portfolio)’s Bridgewater Associates.

Abcam

Shares of Abcam ( ABCM, Financial) traded around $20.66, approximately 42.48% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 5.34 is near a five-year low.

GuruFocus ranks the U.K.-based biotech company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a double-digit Altman Z-score despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 65% of global competitors.

SAP

Shares of SAP ( SAP, Financial) traded around $144.25, approximately 37.85% above its 52-week low. The stock’s price-book ratio of 4.33 is close to its historical median price-book ratio.

GuruFocus ranks the German software company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 8 and a strong Altman Z-score of 4.63 despite interest coverage and debt ratios underperforming more than 70% of global competitors.