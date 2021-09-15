Johnson Controls Announces Quarterly Dividend

PR Newswire

CORK, Ireland, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per common share payable on October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021. Johnson Controls has paid a consecutive dividend since 1887.

