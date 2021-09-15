Glatfelter Corporation Declares Dividend of $0.14 per Common Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $0.14 per share cash dividend on its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on November 1, 2021, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2021.



About Glatfelter

Glatfelter is a leading global supplier of engineered materials. The Company’s high-quality, innovative, and customizable solutions are found in tea and single-serve coffee filtration, personal hygiene, and packaging products as well as home improvement and industrial applications. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, the Company’s annualized net sales approximate $1 billion with customers in over 100 countries and approximately 2,550 employees worldwide. Operations include twelve manufacturing facilities located in the United States, Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and the Philippines. Additional information about Glatfelter may be found at www.glatfelter.com .

