Westcoast Energy Announces Redemption of Cumulative 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 12

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Westcoast Energy Inc. ("Westcoast") announced today that it intends to exercise its right to redeem all of its outstanding Cumulative 5-Year Minimum Rate Reset Redeemable First Preferred Shares, Series 12 ("Series 12 Shares") on October 15, 2021 at a price of $25.00 per Series 12 Share, together with all accrued and unpaid dividends, if any.

Beneficial holders who are not directly the registered holders of the Series 12 Shares should contact the financial institution, broker or other intermediary through which they hold these shares to confirm how they will receive their redemption proceeds. Inquiries from registered shareholders should be directed to Westcoast's Registrar and Transfer Agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 1-800-564-6253 (Canada and United States) or 1-514-982-7555 (Outside North America).

Westcoast Energy Inc. is an indirect subsidiary of Enbridge Inc.

About Enbridge Inc.

Enbridge Inc. is a leading North American energy infrastructure company. We safely and reliably deliver the energy people need and want to fuel quality of life. Our core businesses include Liquids Pipelines, which transports approximately 25 percent of the crude oil produced in North America; Gas Transmission and Midstream, which transports approximately 20 percent of the natural gas consumed in the U.S.; Gas Distribution and Storage, which serves approximately 3.8 million retail customers in Ontario and Quebec; and Renewable Power Generation, which generates approximately 1,766 MW of net renewable power in North America and Europe. The Company's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under the symbol ENB. For more information, visit www.enbridge.com.

