Cwm, Llc Buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Trustco Bank Corp N Y, Sells CSX Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway

Omaha, NE, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Just Eat Takeaway.com NV, Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel, Trustco Bank Corp N Y, sells CSX Corp, The Trade Desk Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, CoStar Group Inc, Neogen Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cwm, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Cwm, Llc owns 3030 stocks with a total value of $12.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 1,692,655 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 6,499,365 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) - 21,517,339 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 9,262,824 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) - 3,835,171 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio.

Cwm, Llc added to a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $17.36 and $22.38, with an estimated average price of $19.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 66,014 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc added to a holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $5.2 and $6.3, with an estimated average price of $5.74. The stock is now traded at around $6.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,364 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc added to a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05. The stock is now traded at around $30.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 83 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Cwm, Llc still held 20,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc reduced to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 90%. The sale prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Cwm, Llc still held 8,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc reduced to a holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd by 80%. The sale prices were between $71.02 and $82.65, with an estimated average price of $77.54. The stock is now traded at around $68.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Cwm, Llc still held 3,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc reduced to a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co by 66.67%. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33. The stock is now traded at around $299.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Cwm, Llc still held 919 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc reduced to a holding in CoStar Group Inc by 90%. The sale prices were between $81.08 and $93.68, with an estimated average price of $86.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Cwm, Llc still held 630 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cwm, Llc reduced to a holding in Neogen Corp by 50%. The sale prices were between $44.24 and $48.34, with an estimated average price of $46.16. The stock is now traded at around $41.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Cwm, Llc still held 874 shares as of 2021-06-30.