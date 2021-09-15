Logo
IGNITE Announces Appointments to Board of Directors, Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting and Option Grant

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, announced today that Dr. Pradeep Albert was elected to its board of directors.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Albert as a new independent director to IGNITE’s board,” said Dan Bilzerian, Chairman and CEO of IGNITE. “The addition of Dr. Albert complements our board of directors' skills and experiences, and we are confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we move into the medical market in the United States with new innovative CBD products. This is an exciting time at IGNITE as we near the close of the 3rd quarter, which we believe will be the best quarter for sales in the Company’s history.”

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of IGNITE took place via Zoom call on September 15, 2021 under special arrangements due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shareholders representing approximately 297,583,627 shares and votes were represented at the meeting by proxy.

In addition, IGNITE’s shareholders voted in favor of setting the size of the board to five directors, thereby in addition to Mr. Albert, shareholders also re-elected IGNITE’s existing four directors, namely, Dan Bilzerian, Lester Lee, Vered Nisim and Greg Gilpin-Payne. Lastly Shareholders also appointed Accell Audit and Compliance P.A as the auditors of IGNITE for the year ended December 31, 2021, and authorized IGNITE’s board to fix their renumeration.

In connection with Dr. Albert joining the board of directors, the Company announced that he was granted options to purchase 100,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company at an exercise price of $1.58 per share, expiring in September 2025 and vesting over three years.

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer premium brand, operating in several market segments. IGNITE product categories include CBD products, nicotine and synthetic nicotine vape products, premium performance drinks named ZRO, apparel, and spirits featuring tequila and a premium vodka. The IGNITE THC product line was introduced in Canada in 2020. Shares of IGNITE are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “BILZ” and quoted in the United States on the OTCQX under the symbol “BILZF”.

Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company’s website at www.ignite.co.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation including, without limitation, statements relating to the financial performance of IGNITE in Q3 2021 and statements about expanding into new markets in the US market. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the effects and impacts of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the extent and duration of which are uncertain at this time on IGNITE’s business and general economic and business conditions and markets; the ability of IGNITE to give effect to its business plan. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information, please contact:
Paul A. Holden, General Counsel
Tel: 416-407-1795
Email: [email protected]

Further information on IGNITE can be found on the Company’s website at www.ignite.co.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915006149r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915006149/en/

