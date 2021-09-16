Western Union Expands with Suhyup Bank in South Korea

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Western Union Expands with Suhyup Bank in South Korea

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Western+Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, and Suhyup+Bank, one of the leading banks in the country, have joined forces to offer international money transfer services, connecting customers in South Korea to their loved ones overseas.

The significant collaboration will enable customers to send and receive Western Union money transfers at approximately 130 Suhyup Bank locations and more than 220 sub-agent locations across the country, with the plan to scale up to 480 bank and sub-agent locations within this year. Customers will be able to move funds for cross-border money transfers, enabling payout in cash across more than 200 countries and territories and into bank accounts and wallets in select countries worldwide.

The digital service capability will be operational in the coming months to enable Suhyup Bank account holders to send money transfers via web and app.

“At Western Union, we are driven by collaborations that drive global connectivity and support our mission of moving money for better,” said K. Premmananth, Head of Singapore, Indonesia and North Asia for Western Union. “We look forward to a successful collaboration with Suhyup Bank, expanding access to money transfer services for customers in South Korea.”

Western Union’s ability to bridge both the digital and physical worlds has been key in its success. As part of its strategy, Western Union is increasingly partnering with local banks and financial institutions enabling them to expand their suite of services to include access to market-leading cross-border money movement capabilities and to enhance the customer experience.

“Suhyup Bank is a bank steeped in innovation and we always do our best to meet customers’ needs through a variety of financial products and services,” said Jooeun Lee, Head of Global Banking Department, Suhyup Bank. “We are glad to collaborate with Western Union, enabling us to expand our portfolio of services and cross-border reach and bringing customers greater ease and confidence as they send money to their loved ones abroad.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect businesses, financial institutions, governments, and consumers through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and more than 550,000 retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Suhyup Bank

Suhyup was founded as National Federation of Fisheries Cooperatives in 1962. Suhyup Bank was separated from Suhyup on 1st Dec. 2016 as a specialized bank in Korea. Suhyup Bank covers most financial services including savings, loans, credit cards, FX, insurance etc. as a tier 1 bank. Suhyup Bank has about 130 branch locations and 350 sub-agent locations for FX and Remittance service nationwide. Most of the sub-agent locations are operated by fisheries cooperatives located near the seaside.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210915005824r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210915005824/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment