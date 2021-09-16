SolarWinds Strengthens International Footprint by Opening South Korean Entity

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI, Financial), a leading provider of simple, powerful, and secure IT management software, announced the official opening of its strategic South Korean entity in Seoul, Korea, and the appointment of Ken Parker as country manager of SolarWinds in South Korea. With Parker’s appointment, the newly expanded leadership team will support the company in its efforts to strengthen the brand and further solidify its position as a market leader for IT operations management (ITOM) software.

Reporting to Joe Signorelli, director of Japan and Korea sales at SolarWinds, Parker will focus on strengthening the company’s commitment to customers and Partners in South Korea, supporting their expanding needs in their digital transformation journeys through the adoption of SolarWinds® ITOM solutions. SolarWinds works closely with industry-leading technology resellers, distributors, service providers, and system integrators to develop partnerships to provide new revenue opportunities.

“Welcoming Ken onto our leadership team is an important step in our go-to-market strategy focused on building collaborative business relationships and bringing value to our Partners in South Korea,” said Signorelli. “We believe Ken’s enthusiasm and extensive industry experience will help us grow our existing sales team, focus on strategic alliances, and expand our channel business in the region. We look forward to his leadership in helping customers and Partners solve their IT management challenges.”

Parker brings over 20 years of experience in the IT industry. He has close ties to South Korea, beginning his career at the first commercial internet service provider in the country. Prior to SolarWinds, he served as the Korean country manager at Ivanti, Korea, where he helped companies achieve zero-trust security and expanded market share. Additionally, he’s held several senior positions at various global technology companies, including NetApp, Acopia Networks, and Pulse Secure.

“It’s an exciting time be part of a larger growth strategy focused on sales, and I believe the team has a great opportunity to build momentum and empower more customers and Partners with SolarWinds solutions,” said Parker. “It’s a privilege to join the SolarWinds family, and I look forward to contributing to the team’s growth in the region.”

