Connors Investor Services Inc Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, General Motors Co, Sells General Mills Inc, Pfizer Inc, CSX Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image
Wyomissing, PA, based Investment company Connors Investor Services Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, General Motors Co, Chevron Corp, Wells Fargo, sells General Mills Inc, Pfizer Inc, CSX Corp, Digital Realty Trust Inc, Best Buy Co Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Connors Investor Services Inc. As of 2021Q2, Connors Investor Services Inc owns 161 stocks with a total value of $947 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CONNORS INVESTOR SERVICES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/connors+investor+services+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CONNORS INVESTOR SERVICES INC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 130,300 shares, 5.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.07%
  2. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 233,895 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 244,995 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
  4. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 1,085,275 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 103,583 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.21%
New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $27.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 1,085,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $112.99 and $183.91, with an estimated average price of $146.25. The stock is now traded at around $209.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 155,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $51.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 212,896 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $46.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 242,029 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $59.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 64,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

Connors Investor Services Inc initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $220.78 and $259.36, with an estimated average price of $242.21. The stock is now traded at around $214.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 16,256 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 617.48%. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $98.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 131,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 767.17%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $145.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 82,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 256.50%. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $190.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 63,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 489.12%. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $57.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 187,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 645.12%. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $103.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 75,481 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Connors Investor Services Inc added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 50.51%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 191,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $140.84 and $163.94, with an estimated average price of $150.87.

Sold Out: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The sale prices were between $107.63 and $125.79, with an estimated average price of $116.65.

Sold Out: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $172.13 and $200.24, with an estimated average price of $186.84.

Sold Out: ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in ORBCOMM Inc. The sale prices were between $7.57 and $11.55, with an estimated average price of $10.99.

Sold Out: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The sale prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79.

Sold Out: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)

Connors Investor Services Inc sold out a holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The sale prices were between $123.43 and $176.8, with an estimated average price of $146.99.

Reduced: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc reduced to a holding in General Mills Inc by 96.24%. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $58.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.28%. Connors Investor Services Inc still held 6,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Connors Investor Services Inc reduced to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 90.93%. The sale prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $44.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Connors Investor Services Inc still held 24,588 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: CSX Corp (CSX)

Connors Investor Services Inc reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 85.29%. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97. The stock is now traded at around $30.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. Connors Investor Services Inc still held 49,557 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Connors Investor Services Inc reduced to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 30.59%. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $184.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.82%. Connors Investor Services Inc still held 81,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: American Express Co (AXP)

Connors Investor Services Inc reduced to a holding in American Express Co by 37.53%. The sale prices were between $141.44 and $169.45, with an estimated average price of $156.26. The stock is now traded at around $161.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.64%. Connors Investor Services Inc still held 70,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Connors Investor Services Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 26.67%. The sale prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $158.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Connors Investor Services Inc still held 90,348 shares as of 2021-06-30.



