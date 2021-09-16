Square announces Early Access Program to its Product Ecosystem for Spanish Businesses

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Square announces Early Access Program to its Product Ecosystem for Spanish Businesses

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Square, the globally recognized software, payments, and hardware solution for all types of businesses, today announces the launch of its Early Access Program in Spain. The service, which is now available for beta-testing in Spain, offers exclusive access to an integrated set of omnichannel tools for businesses and freelancers to sell and deliver their services more easily, both in-store and online. This program, which is available for a limited time, is now looking for SMEs and larger businesses throughout Spain that want exclusive access to comprehensive solutions that are used by millions of businesses around the world. Merchants who enroll in the Early Access Programme can get started with Square products in just days, with no long-term contracts or start-up fees, and qualify for free Square hardware.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005162/en/

Spain_beta_image.jpg

Square announces Early Access Program to its Product Ecosystem for Spanish Businesses (Photo: Business Wire)

With an ecosystem of products that fully integrate with each other, Square offers all-in-one solutions for multiple business needs: creating online stores, accepting physical card payments, accessing revenue faster, managing inventory or a busy kitchen, and easily setting up appointments, among many other services tailored to save businesses time and make it easier for them to adapt and grow. The company seeks to provide all the tools necessary for businesses and entrepreneurs to start, manage, grow, or adapt their business, as needs evolve.

“Setting up my Square products was really easy and we were able to take payments from day one,” said Carlos Tallon, who owns Pasteleria Tallon. “The transaction speed has been impressive, helping us serve even more customers during busy periods. The Square design is a perfect accompaniment to the look and feel of our Pasteleria and integrates seamlessly with our Square software, allowing us to accept payments online and offline.”

Square continues its European expansion with a focus on Spain, a country where 99% of companies are SMEs

Already used by millions of businesses around the world, this is the first time Square is available to Spanish companies and freelancers. The company, founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Francisco, was already present in Australia, Canada, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This year it began further expansion in Europe, with the launch of its services in Ireland and, more recently, in France. Spain is now the third European country where Square has landed this year, a market in which SMEs account for 99% of the company's business.

“We’re delighted to bring Square’s integrated suite of products and services to Spanish businesses,” says Jason Lalor, Square’s Executive Director for Europe. “Our omnichannel ecosystem of hardware and software has been designed with businesses of all types and sizes in mind, to help them adapt, run and grow. We’re excited to begin partnering with Spain's rich business community to refine and enhance our products before the official launch, ensuring we deliver the solutions Spanish businesses need to thrive, both in person and online."

An Early Access Program with limited capacity

Spanish retailers interested in accessing Square's Early Access Program should visit https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2Fes%2Fes%2Fespana-aa for more information and to secure their place. These places are limited and are granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Square plans to launch its products for general availability in Spain in 2022.

About Square

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) builds tools to empower businesses and individuals to participate in the economy. Sellers use Square to reach buyers online and in person, manage their business, and access financing. Individuals use Cash App to spend, send, store, and invest money. And TIDAL is a global music and entertainment platform that expands Square's purpose of economic empowerment to artists. Square, Inc. has offices in the United States, Canada, Japan, Australia, Ireland, France, Spain, Norway, and the UK.

For more information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fsquareup.com%2Fus%2Fes%2Fabout

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005162r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005162/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment