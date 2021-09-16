Logo
EML and Nuapay Will Showcase A Payments Revolution At Money 20/20 Europe Next Week

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

EML Payments (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) and Nuapay will demonstrate a frictionless display of revolutionary payments and open banking technology in action as sponsors of #M2020EU at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre in The Netherlands’ top business district.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005062/en/

EML's and Nuapay's teams are counting down the days until, for the first time ever, they unveil the future of payments combining both businesses technologies under the one roof and welcoming delegates to their unique and immersive experience at stand A108.

''Attendees will witness firsthand how combined; we're the next global force in the open banking and payments ecosystem,'' stated Brian Hanrahan, CCO at Nuapay.

''We're transforming user experiences with our payments and open banking products internationally, as the fintech universe will observe,'' confirmed Sarah Bowles, Group Chief Digital Officer at EML.

This year's visitors to Money 20/20 Europe can enjoy enhanced COVID-19-related event safety and hygiene measures and are free to use the EML and Nuapay discount code: EML200.

About EML Payments
EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.

Nuapay is the open banking product suite that EML will bolster through its acquisition of Sentenial.

Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005062r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005062/en/

