Fortegra Expands Alternative Risk Team

Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
The Fortegra Group, LLC ("Fortegra" or the “Company”), a global specialty insurer and subsidiary of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ: TIPT), today announced the promotion of Mark Davies to Senior Vice President of Fortegra's Alternative Risk Team. In his expanded role, Davies will support programs with bespoke needs and demands.

Davies has been with Fortegra since 2017, most recently serving as Vice President of Specialty Product Underwriting. He has been instrumental in growing the Company’s specialty book of business while maintaining Fortegra's high standards of risk selection and analysis. Davies will continue to operate from Fortegra's London office.

Mark Rattner, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriter, commented, "Mark brings an innovative mindset and underwriting expertise that will help us meet our goal of becoming the go-to-market solution for new, emerging, and unusual risks. With Mark's help, our Specialty and Alternative Risk Teams will continue to meet Fortegra's expansion goals by capitalizing on the market's rising demand for tailored insurance solutions."

Prior to joining Fortegra as Vice President of Specialty Underwriting, Mark Davies held senior management roles at Barents Re and Novae plc. He brings over 25 years of underwriting and reinsurance experience to Fortegra's growing specialty team.

About Fortegra

The Fortegra Group, LLC is a global specialty insurer. Fortegra and its subsidiaries underwrite and administer a comprehensive and diverse set of admitted and surplus insurance products and warranty solutions across the United States and around the world. For over 40 years, Fortegra's collaborative approach, experienced team, and innovative products have fueled consistent growth and increasing demand from both domestic and international partners. The Company holds an A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent). For more information on Fortegra, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fortegra.com%2F

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005155r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005155/en/

