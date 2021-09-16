CTG Elects James R. Helvey III to Chair of the Board of Directors

BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG ( CTG), a leading provider of digital IT services and solutions in North America and Western Europe, today announced the election of James “Jay” R. Helvey III as Chair of the CTG Board of Directors. He succeeds Daniel J. Sullivan, who retired today as Chair in accordance with the Company’s Board retirement age guidelines.



“We are delighted to welcome Jay as CTG’s new Chair,” said David H. Klein, independent director and Chair of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the CTG Board. “Consistent with the Board’s succession planning process, our committee with consultation from the Board has been preparing for this transition of leadership, and we are confident Jay’s deep understanding of CTG’s business and operations, significant financial expertise and his extensive Board experience equip him well to serve as CTG’s Chair.”

Mr. Klein continued, “On behalf of the Board, management team and employees of CTG, we are immensely grateful to Dan for his leadership and stewardship over the course of nearly two decades of service on the Board, and we wish him the best in his retirement from CTG’s board.”

“It is an honor to be elected Chair of the Board and to succeed Dan in this role,” Mr. Helvey said. “Since joining the Board in 2015 and serving as Chair of the Audit Committee, I have gained a comprehensive understanding of CTG’s history, its current strategy as an IT solutions provider, and the power of its digital offerings. As the Company continues to execute on its mission to accelerate the digital transformations of our clients, the Board and management team remain focused on increased margins and profitability toward the goal of creating long-term, sustainable value for our shareholders.”

About James R. Helvey III

Mr. Helvey is the co-founder and managing partner of Cassia Capital Partners, LLC, a registered investment advisor founded in 2011. Prior to Cassia, Mr. Helvey was a partner and the Risk Management Officer for CMT Asset Management Limited, a private investment firm. He also served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cygnifi Derivatives Services, LLC, an online derivatives services provider, from 2000 to 2002. Earlier in his career, Mr. Helvey served in a range of senior roles at J.P. Morgan & Co., including Vice Chairman of its Risk Management Committee, Chair of its Liquidity Committee and Global Head of Derivative Counterparty Risk Management.

Mr. Helvey is a Director on the Boards of Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated, Verger Capital Management LLC, and Piedmont Federal Savings Bank (Audit Chair). He also served on the Board of Trustees of Wake Forest University and the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mr. Helvey previously served as a Director of Pike Corporation, an energy solutions provider. He graduated magna cum laude with honors from Wake Forest University, was a Fulbright Scholar at the University of Cologne in Germany and received a Master’s degree in international finance and banking from Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, where he was an International Fellow.

