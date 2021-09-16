BWXT Medical and Bayer AG Enter into Agreement for the Development and Production of Actinium-225

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BWXT Medical and Bayer AG Enter into Agreement for the Development and Production of Actinium-225

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT) announced today that its BWXT Medical Ltd. subsidiary (BWXT Medical) has entered into an agreement with Bayer AG (Bayer) to develop Actinium-225 (Ac-225) supply and further partnering opportunities on finished products as both companies broaden their respective commercialization strategies for targeted radionuclide therapies (TRTs) and other innovative products.

Ac-225 is a highly powerful radioisotope used in targeted alpha therapies (TATs), an emerging class of radionuclide therapy for various tumors with a high unmet medical need, delivering alpha radiation directly to tumors either via its bone-seeking properties (radium-223) or by combining alpha radionuclides such as Ac-225 with specific tumor-seeking targeting vectors.

BWXT Medical is a global supplier of medical isotopes and radiopharmaceuticals. Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. The oncology franchise at Bayer includes six marketed products including Xofigo™ (radium-223 dichloride, the first and only approved TAT) and several other TATs in different stages of development, including an investigational Ac-225 labeled differentiated prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) small molecule for the treatment of prostate cancer.

BWXT Medical plans to utilize its deep relationships with strategic partners in irradiation services and development of Ac-225. Much like BWXT Medical’s other products, processing and manufacturing would then be conducted at BWXT Medical facilities. Bayer and BWXT Medical have structured the evolution of their relationship to progress over stages, and the complete terms of the commercial agreements will be finalized at a later date.

“Bayer has long been a leader in targeted alpha therapies with Xofigo, and we share their aspiration of making a significant difference in the lives of people suffering from cancer,” said Martyn Coombs, president of BWXT Medical. “Targeted radionuclide therapies are anticipated to be a significant growth market in the future, and we plan to leverage our differential strengths in nuclear medicine to be a strong partner to Bayer for Ac-225-based products and other opportunities.”

Forward Looking Statements

BWXT cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including statements relating to expectations for the development, production, performance, demand, timing and impact of Ac-225. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in market demand, delays in the development and automation of our production, regulatory approvals and competitive actions. If one or more of these or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. For a more complete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see BWXT’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. BWXT cautions not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

About BWXT

At BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), we are People Strong, Innovation Driven. Headquartered in Lynchburg, Va., BWXT provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities. Follow us on Twitter at @BWXT and learn more at www.bwxt.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005063r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005063/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment