Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer Expands To Nationwide Distribution In 2022

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Molson Coors announces plans to bring the legendary hard seltzer to all 50 states this January

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021

CHICAGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Molson Coors Beverage Company announces Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer will officially expand product distribution nationwide starting January 2022.

Topo_Chico_Hard_Seltzer_Logo.jpg

Building on its launch footprint of nine states and seven metro areas, Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer will deliver the refreshment and exotic flavors consumers have grown to love to all 50 states.

"Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer came out of the gate extremely strong when we launched last spring, so we couldn't be more excited to bring this legendary hard seltzer to people across the country," said Matt Escalante, senior director of seltzers at Molson Coors. "We constantly hear drinkers asking when Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is coming to their market. Now we have an answer for them."

Inspired by the taste of Topo Chico® Mineral Water, Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer is crafted with minerals and natural flavors for a crisp, refreshing taste. Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer is available in a four-flavor variety pack, which includes: Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Exotic Pineapple, and Tropical Mango. Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer also comes in 24 oz singles including: Strawberry Guava and Tangy Lemon Lime, and one, 16oz single can in Strawberry Guava.

"We have loved to see the positive response from fans to the regional launch of Topo Chico Hard Seltzer from Molson Coors over the past several months," said Dan White, Chief of New Revenue Streams, Coca-Cola North America Operating Unit. "We are excited that Molson Coors will make Topo Chico Hard Seltzer and other new innovations be made available across the country next year, giving more people the opportunity to try and become fans of this great brand."

For more information about Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer, including innovation news and product locator, visit topochicohardseltzerusa.com and follow @topochicohardseltzerusa on Instagram and Facebook, and @topochicohard on Twitter.

About Molson Coors Beverage Company
For over two centuries Molson Coors has been brewing beverages that unite people for all of life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Staropramen to Coors Banquet, Blue Moon Belgian White, Blue Moon LightSky, Vizzy, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy, Creemore Springs, Hop Valley and more, Molson Coors produces many beloved and iconic beer brands. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle as well.

Molson Coors Beverage Company is a publicly traded company that operates through Molson Coors North America and Molson Coors Europe, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: TAP, TAP.A) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: TPX.A, TPX.B). Molson Coors' ESG strategy is focused on People and Planet with a strong commitment to raising industry standards and leaving a positive imprint on our employees, consumers, communities and the environment. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com or MolsonCoorsOurImprint.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "aims," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "project," "will," "outlook," "desire," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historic in nature. Statements that refer to projections of its future performance, projections regarding the hard seltzer market and expectations regarding the Topo Chico® Hard Seltzer are forward-looking statements. Although Molson Coors believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Molson Coors' historical experience, and present projections and expectations are disclosed in Molson Coors' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). These factors include, among others, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the impact of increased competition resulting from further consolidation of brewers, competitive pricing and product pressures; health of the beer industry and its brands in its markets; economic conditions in its markets; Molson Coors' ability to maintain manufacturer/distribution agreements; changes in its supply chain system; availability or increase in the cost of packaging materials; success of its joint ventures; changes in legal and regulatory requirements, including the regulation of distribution systems; increase in the cost of commodities used in the business; the impact of climate change and the availability and quality of water; loss or closure of a major brewery or other key facility; its ability to maintain good labor relations; its ability to maintain brand image, reputation and product quality; and other risks discussed in its filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Molson Coors does not undertake to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Topo_Chico_Hard_Seltzer.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CG09222&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/topo-chico-hard-seltzer-expands-to-nationwide-distribution-in-2022-301378397.html

SOURCE Topo Chico Hard Seltzer

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG09222&Transmission_Id=202109160610PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG09222&DateId=20210916
