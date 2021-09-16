IGT Wins "Technology Provider of the Year" and "Lottery Product of the Year" at 2021 International Gaming Awards

PR Newswire

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that it won the "Technology Provider of the Year" award and the "Lottery Product of the Year" award in the 2021 International Gaming Awards. In its 14th year, the International Gaming Awards is a global awards program that recognizes excellence across the gaming, lottery and iGaming sectors and is judged by a panel of gaming industry professionals.

"IGT winning 'Technology Provider of the Year' for our Resort Wallet and IGTPay solutions at the International Gaming Awards reinforces the Company's leadership in cashless gaming technology and speaks to our commitment to delivering meaningful innovation and striving for the best end-user experience," said Nick Khin, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Gaming.

"IGT's Mobile Lottery Solution is a future-forward product that can drive omnichannel player engagement and create growth opportunities for lotteries worldwide," said Jay Gendron, IGT Chief Operating Officer, Lottery. "The 'Lottery Product of the Year' distinction at the International Gaming Awards reflects the promise and value that the industry sees in IGT's Mobile Lottery Solution."

IGT's Technology Provider of the Year nomination was anchored in the Company's leadership as a cashless gaming technology supplier through its Resort Wallet and IGTPay modules to the IGT ADVANTAGE® casino management system. As the industry's only fully integrated turnkey cashless solution, Resort Wallet and IGTPay make "going cashless" a seamless transition for operators and players alike.

IGT's Mobile Lottery Solution is the performance-driving solution that captured the Lottery Product of the Year distinction. Meeting the needs of the post-COVID-19 world, IGT's Mobile Lottery Solution enables anytime, anywhere lottery engagement via mobile devices. The technology optimizes the player journey and drives efficiencies by putting winning tickets, Second Chance promotions, "My Tickets" digital storage and so much more right at a lottery player's fingertips.

This is the third time in four years that IGT has won the Lottery Product of the Year category of the International Gaming Awards.

