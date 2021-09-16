Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces Change of Special Meeting of Shareholders Date to September 22, 2021

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp . (NYSE: CTAC.U) (NYSE: CTAC) (NYSE: CTAC WS) ("CTAC") today announced that the Extraordinary Special Meeting ("Special Meeting") of its shareholders, originally scheduled for Thursday, September 16, 2021, is being postponed to 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

As of 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 90.39% of CTAC's public shareholders had tendered their shares for redemption. The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from public shareholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of record of CTAC's ordinary shares as of the close of business on August 9, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

The Special Meeting will take place in person at Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1- 1104, Cayman Islands, and virtually via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 22, 2021. It can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/ctac/sm2021. The proxy statement is available in the "Documents" section of the CTAC website and on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

CTAC recommends that its shareholders wishing to vote at the Special Meeting log in at least 15 minutes before the Special Meeting starts, if attending virtually. CTAC encourages its shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting to vote their shares via proxy in advance of the Special Meeting by following the instructions on the proxy card.

A list of CTAC shareholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be open to the examination of any CTAC shareholder, for any purpose germane to the Special Meeting, during regular business hours for a period of 10 calendar days before the Special Meeting.

For assistance voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, CTAC's proxy solicitor, toll-free at 1-(800) 662-5200 or via email at [email protected] .

About CTAC

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. ("CTAC") is a blank check company formed by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus"), a global leader in alternative investing. CTAC is led by CEO Tim Donahue, former Executive Chairman of Sprint Nextel and former CEO of Nextel Communications, and is proud to have the support of a distinguished advisory board comprised of senior executives and business leaders from the information and communications technology sector. For more information, visit www.cerberusacquisition.com .

About Cerberus

Founded in 1992, Cerberus is a global leader in alternative investing with approximately $50 billion in assets across complementary credit, private equity, and real estate strategies. Cerberus invests across the capital structure where its integrated investment platforms and proprietary operating capabilities create an edge to improve performance and drive long-term value. Cerberus's tenured teams have experience working collaboratively across asset classes, sectors, and geographies to seek strong risk-adjusted returns for its investors. Cerberus has a dedicated focus on next-generation technologies and telecommunication solutions. Its team of technologists and network of advisors collaborate across its investment and operating platforms to identify opportunities and manage investments in critical IoT, edge computing, artificial intelligence, private wireless networks, network equipment, autonomy, aerospace, and ecosystem development. For more information about its people and platforms, visit Cerberus at www.cerberus.com.

