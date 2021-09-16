Logo
SOC Telemed and Ob Hospitalist Group Announce Nationwide Partnership

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

First site go-live with Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas

TeleMFM allows on average 94% of high-risk pregnancies to remain in the local community

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2021

RESTON, Va., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, and Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation's largest and only dedicated provider of customized obstetric (OB) hospitalist programs, today announced a collaboration combining OBHG's leading OB hospitalist programs with SOC Telemed's maternal-fetal medicine (MFM) experts. The first hospital partner to go live with the new service in early August 2021 was Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas. The combined OB hospitalist/teleMFM offering is currently expanding to additional OBHG hospital partner sites nationwide.

Specialists_On_Call_Logo.jpg

The new partnership enables patients to receive 24/7 onsite care from OBHG's skilled OB physicians and access to SOC Telemed's MFM physicians. When needed, OBHG clinicians can connect to MFM specialists in minutes for consultation to assist with the management of high-risk pregnancies or deliveries using SOC Telemed's telemedicine platform, Telemed IQ. The program is designed to complement the in-person physician care delivered by the OB hospitalists with care recommendations from the remote MFMs.

"The benefits of having teleMFM have been a blessing for our patients, physicians and organization," said Michelle Owens, nurse manager and maternal program manager at Hendrick Medical Center. "The maternal-fetal medicine specialist is available within a matter of minutes if needed. The physicians are knowledgeable and personable, making the telemedicine encounter pleasant for the patient, family and staff. The collaboration between the OB hospitalists and the MFM physicians is amazing, with the OB hospitalists ready to provide care recommended by the MFMs. Our hometown maternal fetal medicine physicians are loved and respected by our community, but in moments when they cannot physically be available at the bedside, the SOC Telemed physicians provide excellent care and seamless coverage."

The need for MFM specialists nationally far exceeds supply, and geographic distribution of the nation's limited number of MFM specialists is heavily concentrated in major urban centers. A recent evaluation of SOC Telemed's teleMFM program demonstrated its success at supporting local OB providers and keeping 94% of families with an at-risk pregnancy in their local communities for prenatal care and delivery.

"We're thrilled to partner with OBHG to help more mothers get the care they need within their local communities," said Sina Haeri, MD, MHSA, Vice President of Women & Children's Health, Chief of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, SOC Telemed. "Supporting local OB providers and their patients enables reduced travel, better outcomes, and the strengthening of local health care resources, representing a win-win for pregnant women."

"Clinician access to maternal-fetal medicine support is especially important when it comes to caring for high-risk patients," said Lenny Castiglione, CEO of OBHG. "OBHG can now offer maternal-fetal telemedicine services alongside our OB hospitalist medicine programs to our hospital partners without access or without full-time access to maternal-fetal medicine resources."

About Ob Hospitalist Group
Since 2006, Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) has led the nation in elevating the quality and safety of women's healthcare by delivering 24/7 real-time triage and hospital-based obstetric coverage to ensure consistent, timely care for patients as well as collaborative, non-competitive support for local OB/GYN physicians. As the original architect of the obstetric emergency department, OBHG ensures that every expectant or postpartum mother presenting to the hospital receives consistent and unconditional medical care by an experienced physician. OBHG leverages its national network of dedicated clinicians in partner hospitals across the United States to develop best practices in care that improves patient outcomes, reduces care variability and drives operational and financial efficiencies. The company was recently awarded its ninth consecutive Inc. 5000 award as one of the nation's fastest growing companies. For more information, visit www.OBHG.com.

About SOC Telemed
SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC Telemed's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC Telemed provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC Telemed enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit www.soctelemed.com.

Media Relations Contact for SOC Telemed:
Lauren Shankman
Trevelino/Keller
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact for SOC Telemed:
Steve Rubis
Vice President, Investor Relations, SOC Telemed
C: (214) 681-7991
[email protected]

Media Relations Contact for OBHG:
Amy Bomar
Corporate Marketing Manager, OBHG
(800) 967-2289
[email protected]

Ob_Hospitalist_Group_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09085&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soc-telemed-and-ob-hospitalist-group-announce-nationwide-partnership-301378417.html

SOURCE SOC Telemed; Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG)

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09085&Transmission_Id=202109160700PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09085&DateId=20210916
