Teva Collaborates with Stance on "Ultimate Sole Mates" Capsule Collection

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

The heritage footwear brand teams up with sock innovator Stance on a limited-edition line of matching socks and sandals made of upcycled materials

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021

GOLETA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teva®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), is thrilled to announce the release of its collection in collaboration with leading sockwear brand, Stance. Designed for those who dare to be different, the Teva x Stance collection celebrates both brands' innovation and self-expression, championing individuality and versatility with every step.

Launching just in time for #SocksAndSandals season, the collection features Teva's iconic Hurricane XLT2 and Stance's classic performance adventure socks, all crafted from upcycled remnant materials and fabric scraps straight from the cutting room floor. The socks and sandals can either be perfectly paired together to create a matching look or worn separately when the adventure calls for it.

"We knew we wanted to outfit our fans in the ultimate Socks and Sandals uniform for Fall, and automatically thought of Stance as the ideal partner for this story" said Anders Bergstrom, Teva VP. "As a brand that shares the same Teva brand vision and adventurous spirit, it made Stance our perfect pair - pun intended. We hope that this collaboration inspires our community to keep exploring the beauty of the modern outdoors well into Fall and beyond."

Teva reimagines the Hurricane XLT2 in a muted, sleek style with the Hurricane XLT2 Stance. Leading with comfort, durability and style, the Hurricane XLT2 Stance features recycled remnant yarns that create an incredible red, green, and blue variant sitting atop a cream-colored base, with each sandal featuring an embroidered 'R' or 'L' on the tip of the cross-trap, imitating the way Stance socks dictate Left and Right. The sandal also features a molded cream-colored Eva Foam Midsole and Durabrasion Outsole decorated with speckles of red, blue, and green for adventure-ready traction and street-ready style.

"Stance is thrilled to partner with Teva, a brand that has so much heritage and authenticity within both the adventure and lifestyle spaces," said Albie Rosario, VP of business development at Stance. "Utilizing recycled and upcycled yarns throughout this project made it even more special. We hope both our customers enjoy the quality and design of this project and appreciate its meaning."

The limited-edition Hurricane XLT2 Stance sandals are complimented with matching Stance performance socks. With a ¾ ankle height, the cream-colored sock features repurposed yarns creating multi-colored red, green, and blue stripes that make this item stand out on its own or the perfect pair to the Hurricane XLT2 Stance. Built for any adventure, the Stance sock also offers increased cushioning, arch support, performance mesh for optimal breathability, and wool yarns to keep feet naturally cool and dry.

The Hurricane XLT2 Stance and Stance performance sock retail together at $100 and are available in men's sizes 7-14 and women's sizes 5-11. The capsule collection will be available for purchase at Teva.com. #TevaxStance

About Teva®:
In 1984, Teva created the world's first sport sandal on the banks of the Grand Canyon. The brand outfits free-spirited adventure-seekers all over the world with versatile, modern outdoor footwear. In 2020, Teva committed to reducing the brand's environmental impact by ensuring 100% of its iconic straps are made with recycled plastic, so future generations can continue exploring the wild world around them. Learn more about Teva, a division of Deckers Brands, atteva.com or follow @Teva.

About Stance:
We have turned socks into one of the world's most exciting accessories in less than five years. Our founders saw a category that had been ignored, taken for granted, looked over, and dismissed. By creating life into something that had been overlooked, we ignited a movement of art and self-expression that has drawn athletes, performers, and iconic cultural influencers to the brand--a group we call the Punks & Poets. By underpinning our creative roots with a relentless focus on technical innovation, we've ensured that Stance socks are now found in over 40 countries on the feet of those who dare to be different.

Teva_F21_M_125930_HurricaneXLT2Stance.jpg

F21_TevaxStance_Logo_Blk_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA93751&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teva-collaborates-with-stance-on-ultimate-sole-mates-capsule-collection-301371680.html

SOURCE Teva

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA93751&Transmission_Id=202109160600PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA93751&DateId=20210916
