DaVita Kidney Care Names New Chief Nursing Officer

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tina Livaudais, RN, BSN, MBA, assumes clinical leadership role focused on DaVita's 18,000 nurses and 19,000 patient care technicians (PCTs)

PR Newswire

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2021

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During Nephrology Nurses Week, DaVita Kidney Care begins a new chapter for its nursing program by announcing Tina Livaudais as the kidney care provider's chief nursing officer (CNO). Livaudais most recently served as vice president of clinical services for the national hospital services group, overseeing more than 4,600 DaVita teammates.

"Tina is a visionary nurse leader with an unmatched passion for patient care, drive for clinical excellence and dedication to her teammates and the communities she serves," says Javier Rodriguez, CEO of DaVita. "Tina is the ideal leader to oversee our nurses and other front-line caregivers, and support DaVita's mission to be the provider and employer of choice."

Livaudais began her career with DaVita in 1995 as a PCT while a student in nursing school at Louisiana State University. After graduating, she accepted a role as a nephrology nurse and has served in a variety of patient-facing and leadership roles.

In over two decades with DaVita, Livaudais has served as the national clinical and nursing lead for approximately 900 hospital programs, aided in accelerating the growth of DaVita's home dialysis program and focused on clinical strategy and operations across several business units. In 2017, she was recognized by DaVita for her empathetic leadership style and ability to successfully lead teams at all levels.

As CNO, Livaudais aims to foster an environment that promotes clinical excellence and professional growth for DaVita's frontline teammates.

"Reflecting on my 26 years with DaVita, I am grateful for each opportunity afforded to me that nurtured my passion for nephrology nursing and patient care," says Livaudais. "I am inspired by our nurses and PCTs each day, and humbled by the opportunity to pass along those same opportunities as I lead the next generation of DaVita caregivers in their own journey."

Livaudais resides in New Orleans with her husband and children. In her free time, she enjoys spending time at the beach and tackling do-it-yourself projects around the house.

To learn more about DaVita, visit DaVita.com/About.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. DaVita cares for patients at every stage and setting along their kidney health journey—from slowing the progression of kidney disease to helping to support transplantation, from acute hospital care to dialysis at home. As of June 30, 2021, DaVita served 204,300 patients at 2,828 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 331 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information
Media:
Megan Anthony
[email protected]
(636) 675-6705

DaVita_Kidney_Care_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA09066&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-kidney-care-names-new-chief-nursing-officer-301378389.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA09066&Transmission_Id=202109160602PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA09066&DateId=20210916
