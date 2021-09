Quipt Home Medical to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CINCINNATI, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quipt Home Medical Corp. (the “Company” or “Quipt”) ( QIPT), (TSXV: QIPT), a U.S. based leader in the home medical equipment industry, focused on end-to-end respiratory care, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



Benzinga Healthcare Small Cap Conference

Thursday, September 30, 2021 at 9:50-10:10 a.m. (ET) – webcasted presentation MicroCap Rodeo- Fall Harvest Best Ideas Conference

Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at 3:00-3:25 p.m. (ET) – webcasted presentation LD Micro Main Event

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 9:30-9:50 a.m. (ET) – webcasted presentation



A live webcast of the presentations will be available by visiting the investors' section of the Company's website at www.quipthomemedical.com. The webcasts will also be available for replay on the Company's website following the event.

ABOUT QUIPT HOME MEDICAL

The Company provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for patients in the United States healthcare market. It seeks to continue to expand its offerings to include the management of several chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart or pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility and other chronic health conditions. The primary business objective of the Company is to create shareholder value by offering a broader range of services to patients in need of in-home monitoring and chronic disease management. The Company’s organic growth strategy is to increase annual revenue per patient by offering multiple services to the same patient, consolidating the patient’s services and making life easier for the patient.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of ‎the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‎

For further information please visit our website at www.Quipthomemedical.com, or contact:

Cole Stevens

VP of Corporate Development

Quipt Home Medical Corp.

859-300-6455

[email protected]

Gregory Crawford

Chief Executive Officer

Quipt Home Medical Corp.

859-300-6455

[email protected]