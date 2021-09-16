Logo
Reflect Scientific Inc. Expands Cryometrix Distribution Channel

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

OREM, Utah, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announced an expansion of the distribution channel for the Cryometrix liquid nitrogen enabled solvent chiller product line.

In August, Reflect Scientific signed distribution agreements with two major cannabinoid extraction equipment companies that add significant market exposure to Cryometrix solvent chillers. The companies distribute domestically as well as internationally into the cannabinoid extraction market. The Cryometrix chillers will be integrated into the turnkey extraction equipment to enhance the efficiency and speed of the extraction process. Orders have already been placed for chillers. Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc., commented, “As medical uses for cannabis become more widely adopted, the cannabis extraction market will grow significantly. The global cannabis extraction market was valued at $7.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to have a compound annual growth rate of over 16%. Our liquid nitrogen-powered chillers play a key role in increasing the throughput of the extraction process, decreasing cost and increasing product quality. We are very pleased to add these prominent players in the extraction market to our distribution team.”

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.
Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.”

Contact
Thomas Tait
801-607-1039
[email protected]
