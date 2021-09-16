Salsarita's Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Data Central® Software

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Salsarita's Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Data Central® Software

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

ParTech%2C+Inc. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Salsarita%26rsquo%3Bs+Fresh+Mexican+Grill has selected PAR’s Data+Central%26reg%3B as its back-office software application.

Salsarita’s first joined forces with PAR in 2017 with the+selection+of+PAR+Technology%26rsquo%3Bs+Brink+POS%26reg%3B+Software+%26amp%3B+EverServ%26reg%3B+Hardware+Platforms. In addition to their current technology stack with PAR, the Salsarita’s team realized the need for a full back-office suite with inventory and scheduling capability. They were introduced to PAR’s Data Central software, a comprehensive restaurant management system that would help control food and labor costs and improve operations with standardization. This new addition of Data Central further solidifies Salsarita’s partnership with PAR and commitment to PAR’s platform.

Since implementing the software, Salsarita’s has been pleased with improved visibility across the organization, crediting better reporting and dashboards to make more informed decisions. The brand has also noticed valuable time savings, with Data Central eliminating the need to manually enter certain data and the ability to quickly pull reports.

“What used to take days to pull data for reports now takes less than an hour with Data Central,” said Tim Carter, CFO, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill. “There’s also been significant time savings for our administrative staff with more efficient data flows using the system.”

“We are excited to grow our relationship and commitment to supporting the Salsarita’s brand,” said Savneet Singh, President & CEO, PAR Technology. “Salsarita’s has experienced remarkable success with their current PAR solution, and we are confident that this addition of Data Central will only further expand their capabilities in creating a seamless guest experience and continuing to serve delicious food to their guests.”

ABOUT SALSARITA’S

Founded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill is a fast casual, build-your-own Mexican concept, offering customizable burritos, nachos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, salads and more! With an extensive lineup of fresh proteins and toppings, every day at Salsarita’s starts at 7 a.m., dicing tomatoes for our five house-made salsas, chopping cilantro for our hand-mashed guacamole, frying our wildly addictive tortilla chips and crispy taco shells, grilling meats and fajita vegetables, and sautéing shrimp. Salsarita’s operates more than 80 locations in 18 states, including 10 company-owned restaurants. Each restaurant is locally owned and operated, so we truly are committed to the communities we are in. Get fresh with us today!

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210916005183r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005183/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment