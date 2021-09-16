Salsarita's Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Data Central® Software

ParTech%2C+Inc. (“PAR”), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, today announced that Salsarita%26rsquo%3Bs+Fresh+Mexican+Grill has selected PAR’s Data+Central%26reg%3B as its back-office software application.

Salsarita’s first joined forces with PAR in 2017 with the+selection+of+PAR+Technology%26rsquo%3Bs+Brink+POS%26reg%3B+Software+%26amp%3B+EverServ%26reg%3B+Hardware+Platforms. In addition to their current technology stack with PAR, the Salsarita’s team realized the need for a full back-office suite with inventory and scheduling capability. They were introduced to PAR’s Data Central software, a comprehensive restaurant management system that would help control food and labor costs and improve operations with standardization. This new addition of Data Central further solidifies Salsarita’s partnership with PAR and commitment to PAR’s platform.

Since implementing the software, Salsarita’s has been pleased with improved visibility across the organization, crediting better reporting and dashboards to make more informed decisions. The brand has also noticed valuable time savings, with Data Central eliminating the need to manually enter certain data and the ability to quickly pull reports.

“What used to take days to pull data for reports now takes less than an hour with Data Central,” said Tim Carter, CFO, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill. “There’s also been significant time savings for our administrative staff with more efficient data flows using the system.”

“We are excited to grow our relationship and commitment to supporting the Salsarita’s brand,” said Savneet Singh, President & CEO, PAR Technology. “Salsarita’s has experienced remarkable success with their current PAR solution, and we are confident that this addition of Data Central will only further expand their capabilities in creating a seamless guest experience and continuing to serve delicious food to their guests.”

ABOUT SALSARITA’S

Founded in Charlotte, N.C. in 2000, Salsarita’s Fresh Mexican Grill is a fast casual, build-your-own Mexican concept, offering customizable burritos, nachos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, salads and more! With an extensive lineup of fresh proteins and toppings, every day at Salsarita’s starts at 7 a.m., dicing tomatoes for our five house-made salsas, chopping cilantro for our hand-mashed guacamole, frying our wildly addictive tortilla chips and crispy taco shells, grilling meats and fajita vegetables, and sautéing shrimp. Salsarita’s operates more than 80 locations in 18 states, including 10 company-owned restaurants. Each restaurant is locally owned and operated, so we truly are committed to the communities we are in. Get fresh with us today!

ABOUT PAR TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION

For more than 40 years, PAR’s (NYSE Symbol: PAR) cutting-edge products and services have helped bold and passionate restaurant brands build lasting guest relationships. We are the partner enterprise restaurants rely on when they need to serve amazing moments from open to close, during the most hectic rush hours, and when the world forces them to adapt and overcome. More than 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries use PAR’s restaurant hardware, software, drive-thru, and back-office solutions. With the recent acquisition of Punchh Inc., a leading SaaS based customer loyalty and engagement solutions provider, PAR has become a Unified Commerce Cloud Platform for Enterprise Restaurants. To learn more, visit www.partech.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

