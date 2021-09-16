ITOCO Receives Final Agreement on an Initial 1,014 Hectares of Nopal Cactus Plantations in Mexico for the Purpose of Carbon Credit Capture; and Will Attend "Dia Internacional Del Nopal En Mexico"

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

ITOCO Receives Final Agreement on an Initial 1,014 Hectares of Nopal Cactus Plantations in Mexico for the Purpose of Carbon Credit Capture; and Will Attend "Dia Internacional Del Nopal En Mexico"

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 16, 2021 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC) is pleased to have received final signatures on an initial 1,014 hectares of Nopal Cactus Plantations in State of Mexico and Hidalgo State, Mexico from 125 individual farmers.

ITOCO has applied to "Verra Standard (VCS)" for the certification of approximately US $750k in Carbon Credits based on the extractive properties of the Nopal Cactus plant vis a vis Carbon on this first 1,014 hectares. ITOCO's expectation is to be in receipt of funds upon verification by Verra. Carbon Credit numbers are based on the lowest value per ton received on similar packages.

The Government of Mexico has strongly endorsed the Paris Agreement that was adopted at the twenty-first session of the Conference of the Parties ("COP") to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) to mitigate Green House Gas ("GHG") emissions.

The Nopal Cactus Growers of the Sub-commission of Nopal, Tuna and Maguey of the Commission of Agriculture and Irrigation of the Lower House of Congress of the Union and The Chamber of Deputies aims to support the Nopal Cactus Growers in Mexico. Today, through its 11,382 members, the Sub-commission has made available 61,121 Hectares under management to this program.

Itoco has contracted about 60,000 hectares of Nopal Cactus Plantations in Mexico and is in the process of final contracting on each individual package. The land package represents the farming activities of about 11,000 individual farmers in Mexico.

ITOCO will be announcing additional final contracts in the near future.

ITOCO estimates that its land package will yield up to US $45 million annually in Carbon Credits. ITOCO has the right to collect and administer the majority of these credits on behalf of producers.

ITOCO is in advanced negotiations to add substantially more property in Mexico and Internationally.

Representatives of ITOCO will also attend the Fifth International Nopal Conference on September 17 - the International Day of Nopal.

Attendees at the conference will exchange knowledge about many aspects of the Nopal (Prickly Pear) Cactus. Various Universities, Producers, Processors, Farmers, and Agro Scientists are attending the conference.

One of the objectives of the conference is to increase awareness of the nutraceutical value of the Nopal Cactus among participating universities, producers cactus processors, students, and farmers.

Topics will include the discussion and transfer of ideas related to the good management, breeding, and growing of Nopal.

The Nopal Cactus captures Carbon permanently from the atmosphere, yields delicious fruit and juice, is edible in its entirety, is an effective base for bio-fuel, can be turned into quality synthetic leather, and has significant soil and land remediation properties.

While ITOCO's focus in on Carbon Capture, we will also be seeking to advance the other useful applications of the plant with local and international partners.

About ITOCO Inc.:

ITOCO's mission is to be a global leader in developing, distributing, and producing Bio Tech related technologies and methodologies in a compliant environmentally friendly manner. ITOCO Inc. trades on the OTC Markets, symbol: ITMC. ITOCO is a 14-year-old publicly quoted specialty Bio Tech development, production and distribution company based in Toronto Canada and Nevada USA. Itoco seeks to partner with outstanding individuals and companies within this field to joint venture, research, and co-develop Bio Tech related products and technologies to the market.

www.itoco.net

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, potential, intends, plans, hopes, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Michael Paul, C.E.T.
President & CEO
ITOCO INC
[email protected]
+1-800-805-1521
www.itoco.net

SOURCE: ITOCO Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/664312/ITOCO-Receives-Final-Agreement-on-an-Initial-1014-Hectares-of-Nopal-Cactus-Plantations-in-Mexico-for-the-Purpose-of-Carbon-Credit-Capture-and-Will-Attend-Dia-Internacional-Del-Nopal-En-Mexico

img.ashx?id=664312

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment