VectivBio Announces Upcoming Investor Events

BASEL, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VectivBio Holding AG (“VectivBio”) ( VECT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering novel transformational treatments for severe rare conditions, today announced upcoming investor events.



VectivBio R&D Day

VectivBio will host a virtual R&D Day for analysts and investors on Tuesday, September 21, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. EDT.

The Company will share the progress of its late-stage clinical candidate, apraglutide, a next-generation GLP-2 analog, in Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure (SBS-IF) and Graft Versus Host Disease (GVHD), as well as present their new CoMET platform for Inherited Metabolic Diseases.

VectivBio’s management team will be joined by KOLs: Dr. Kishore Iyer, Director of Adult and Pediatric Intestinal Rehabilitation & Transplantation at Mount Sinai Medical Center, and Dr. Robert Zeiser, Head of Tumor Immunology and Immune Modulation at the University Medical Center Freiburg, who will discuss the latest research in SBS-IF and GVHD, respectively.

The webcast can be accessed in the “Events & Presentations” section of VectivBio’s website at https://ir.vectivbio.com/events-and-presentations and registration is now open. The presentation and Q&A session can also be accessed by dialing (855) 307-5413 (U.S.) or (929) 517-0945 (International) and entering conference ID: 3579678.

SVB Leerink CybeRX Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event

VectivBio’s management team will be participating in 1x1 investor meetings at the SVB Leerink CybeRX Series: Neuromuscular, Rare Diseases & Genetic Medicines 1x1 Event on Thursday, September 23, 2021. To request a meeting with VectivBio, please contact your SVB Leerink representative.

About VectivBio AG



VectivBio ( VECT) is a global, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative treatments for severe rare conditions with high unmet medical need. VectivBio is committed to pursuing product candidates with a clear mechanism of action and the potential to meaningfully transform and improve the lives of patients and their families. VectivBio’s product candidate, apraglutide, is a next-generation GLP-2 analog being developed as a differentiated therapeutic for a range of rare gastrointestinal diseases. Apraglutide is currently being evaluated in a global Phase 3 clinical trial as a once-weekly treatment for short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure. VectivBio also plans to initiate clinical studies of apraglutide in additional indications, including graft versus host disease, where GLP-2 is believed to be central to disease pathophysiology.

Forward Looking Statements



Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Words and phrases such as “anticipated,” “forward,” “will,” “would,” “may,” “remain,” “potential,” “prepare,” “expected,” “believe,” “plan,” “near future,” “belief,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond VectivBio’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and those risks and uncertainties identified in the “Risk Factors” section of VectivBio’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 8, 2021 and its other subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, VectivBio undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

