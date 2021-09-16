LexaGene Enters into Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

LexaGene Enters into Cooperative Research and Development Agreement with the United States Army's Combat Capabilities Development Command

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEVERLY, Mass., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (TSX-V: LXG; LXXGF) (the “Company”), a molecular diagnostics company that develops fully automated rapid pathogen detection systems, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) (https://www.cbc.devcom.army.mil/).

This CRADA aims to foster innovative biothreat defense capability development, which is part of DEVCOM’s current technology priorities. LexaGene will work with the United States Army to demonstrate the capabilities of the MiQLabTM, LexaGene’s flagship pathogen detection system.

Dr. Manoj Nair, Director Applications & Assay Development at LexaGene comments, "This CRADA enables our team to work with biothreat specialists within DEVCOM who have access to unique biothreat samples and secure government laboratory facilities. This working arrangement is critical for us to advance our goal of providing technology for biothreat detection to the United States government."

Under this agreement, LexaGene will deliver a MiQLab system to DEVCOM for the purpose of determining the system’s ability to detect Bacillus anthracis and Yersinia pestis, which cause anthrax and plague, respectively. DEVCOM will determine the system’s sensitivity (e.g., limit-of-detection) for these two pathogens as well as evaluate the system’s quantitative detection capability.

Dr. Jack Regan, LexaGene’s CEO and Founder states, “Early in my career, I helped develop the Autonomous Pathogen Detection System (APDS), which was selected by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be the first autonomous detector component of their BioWatch antiterrorism program (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18763806/). Through this work, I was inspired to improve the APDS technology, so I invented the technology that LexaGene is now commercializing. LexaGene’s MiQLab is open-access, making it much more nimble for quickly responding to a novel threat. I am very pleased to be working again with the U.S. government and look forward to demonstrating to the Army the benefits of the MiQLab’s open-access technology for the rapid detection of bio-threat agents.”

This work will be conducted at both LexaGene and DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center at Aberdeen Proving Grounds, MD.

To learn more about LexaGene and the MiQLab System or subscribe to company updates, visit www.lexagene.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Dr. Jack Regan
Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.
LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately one hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

About U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command
The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, known as DEVCOM, is the Army's technology leader and largest technology developer. DEVCOM ensures the dominance of Army capabilities by creating, integrating and delivering technology-enabled solutions to our Soldiers.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


ti?nf=ODMyNjkwOCM0NDA4MTU0IzIwODM5NjI=
LexaGene-Holdings-Inc.png
Corporate Contact:
Gail Winslow
Director of Marketing
[email protected]
978.482.6237
[email protected]
800.215.1824
Media:
Katie Gallagher
Assistant Vice President, PR and Media Relations
LavoieHealthScience
[email protected]
617.792.3937
Investors:
Sharon Choe
Vice President
LaVoieHealthScience
[email protected]
857.241.7393
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment