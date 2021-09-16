Epazz CryObo Technologies Facilitate GreenHeart CBD Products as a Real-World Value Proposition to Back Cryptocurrency Tokens

GreenHeart CBD will be the first in the hemp industry to integrate cryptocurrency into their business infrastructure made possible through Epazz CryObo technologies.

CHICAGO, IL., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. ( EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that GreenHeart CBD Limited in Ireland would be using Epazz CryObo's blockchain technology to tokenize CBD products. CryObo, Inc. is already generating revenue for Epazz and is attracting more customers since being formed in May 2021.

Using Epazz CryObo blockchain technology , the GreenHeart CBD can issue tokens that their customers can buy and, in return, receive CBD products or hold on as a digital coin investment.

In a podcast interview, Paul Walsh, the CIO and Co-Founder of the GreenHeart CBD, explained how the tokenized economy helps customers by giving them discounts on the things they need up to 40% if they use the CBD tokens and how GreenHeart is working with Dr. Passley, Epazz, Inc. CEO, in utilizing Epazz Technology such as Blockchain software and Farm Drones to change how the hemp industry operates. To watch the full interview, click on link below:

This decentralized financial system would be the first real-world business backing up the tokenized economy. It would be beneficial to fund the farmers, help their customers by giving discounts, and provide incentives for the retail sector. The company will soon launch the GSS pool, Greenheart Subscription Stake. When customers stake a number of X tokens, the company will automatically auto-ship a subscription service of that product every month.

Epazz CryObo facilitates GreenHeart's goal to launch real-world metrics off the blockchain tied directly to the token. Unlike the existing digital tokens such as Bitcoins, investors drive the price and hold on before staking out. GreenHeart has rapidly grown to over 4,000 customers that have been using the product for years and making the products accessible in cryptocurrency platforms gives a unique value proposition.

Agricultural Drone Technology

The Epazz spin off ZenaTech, Inc. technologies comprise several software solutions and hardware enterprise products, including the ZenaDrone smart farming solution. GreenHeart CBD hemp farms use the ZenaDrone technology to scan the hemp farms, relay data streams showing a live feed, send information on the crops' health, when the harvest goes on, and when the raw materials go through the entire drawing process.

Furthermore, Epazz CryObo is developing the GreenHeart CBD Marketplace where CBD product entrepreneurs can download and use the app to sell products, providing them an end channel to distribute through this token model.

Shaun Passley, Ph. D., Epazz, Inc. CEO and Chairman, said in an interview, "We are very excited with the future of cryptocurrencies backed by real-world products and businesses. This is a revolutionary development allowing decentralized finance to take over traditional financial regulations."

About CryObo, Inc.

CryObo, Inc. will be enhancing the software to give companies that are interested in launching their IEO an easier way to create and modify their smart contracts without needing a programmer. CryObo will continue to develop cryptocurrency software, which will help with managing IEOs’ projects, crypto assets for large financial firms, and the accounting assets of crypto assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is bringing new regulations for large financial service companies, which will need a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. ( www.epazz.com )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many of the web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (a room scheduling software ) and Provitrac (an applicant-tracking system ).

