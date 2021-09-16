Logo
Alignment Healthcare Adds Arizona Priority Care to Provider Network

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

ORANGE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicare Advantage companyAlignment Healthcare ( ALHC) today announced the addition of Arizona Priority Care, a network of community physicians affiliated with the Heritage Provider Network, to its Medicare Advantage partner network in Arizona, starting Jan. 1, 2022. Pending regulatory approval, this agreement provides nearly 1 million Medicare-eligible beneficiaries residing in Maricopa and Pima counties1 access to 450 primary care physicians and 1,200 specialists affiliated with Arizona Priority Care when Alignment debuts its plans in the state in 2022.

“We chose Arizona Priority Care because of its focus on quality and coordinated, affordable care,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “The valuable partnerships we’re forging with key regional providers will be a catalyst in delivering the best possible care to the seniors of Arizona as we prepare to launch our plans in the state next year.”

Arizona Priority Care has a long history of working with health plans to deliver high-quality, coordinated patient care in communities across the state. Medicare beneficiaries who enroll with Alignment Health Plan during Medicare’s annual enrollment period Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 will also have access to popular Alignment benefits such as grocery allowances, free non-emergency medical transportation and companion care, in addition to the company’s 24/7 ACCESS On-Demand Concierge service.

“Since our founding, Arizona Priority Care has cultivated a network of physicians who work together to provide caring and coordinated health care,” said Terry Smith, chief operating officer, Arizona Priority Care. “We are happy to serve Medicare beneficiaries enrolled with Alignment Health Plan in this area by providing the care they expect and deserve.”

For more information, visit www.alignmenthealthcare.com.

About Alignment Healthcare
Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

Media Contact
Priya Shah
mPR, Inc. for Alignment Healthcare
[email protected]

________________________________________
1 970,250 as of September 2021, https://www.cms.gov/research-statistics-data-and-systemsstatistics-trends-and-reportsmcradvpartdenroldatama-state-county/ma-statecounty-penetration-2021-09

