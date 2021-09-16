Logo
eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Participate in 2021 Cantor Virtual Healthcare Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics ( EFTR), a leader in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors (STRIs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:40 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. eFFECTOR will also host investor meetings throughout the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the "Events and Presentation" page of the Investors section of the Company’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit investors.effector.com.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as STRIs. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase interacting kinase (MNK). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK inhibitor currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivosertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2a expansion cohorts in certain biomarker-positive solid tumors, including ER+ breast cancer and KRAS-mutant NSCLC. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. In addition to the company’s oncology focus, zotatifin is being evaluated as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Contacts:

Investors:
Stephanie Carrington
Westwicke, an ICR Company
646-277-1282
[email protected]

Media:
Heidi Chokeir, Ph.D.
Canale Communications
619-203-5391
[email protected]

