Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. Engages Established Contact Management Organization to Accelerate Adoption of CaverStem®

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (OTC: CELZ), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on a regenerative approach to Immunotherapy, Urology, Neurology and Orthopedics, today announced that it has engaged Elite Med Listings Inc. to help accelerate the adoption of CaverStem®.

Elite Med Listings is an agency that specializes in helping cash/direct-pay medical practices recruit and manage patients. Their methodology has made the agency a preferred choice for plastic surgeons nationwide.

"I am thrilled to help support commercial efforts for CaverStem®," said Angela Chatterfield, Founder and CEO of Elite Med Listings. "In my due diligence process, I had a chance to review the literature on the efficacy and safety of CaverStem® and speak to physicians that have successfully treated numerous patients and with patients who have confidence in this procedure. My team and I are excited to get started, and confident we can make a meaningful impact on the business in a relatively short time."

"We look forward to partnering with Angela and her team on CaverStem®", said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company specializing in regenerative medicine-stem cell technology in the fields of immunotherapy, urology, neurology and orthopedics and is listed on the OTC under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company, please visit www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. See the periodic and other reports filed by Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

www.CaverStem.com

www.FemCelz.com

www.StemSpine.com

www.ImmCelz.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/creative-medical-technology-holdings-inc-engages-established-contact-management-organization-to-accelerate-adoption-of-caverstem-301378438.html

SOURCE Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.