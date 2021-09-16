Landsea Homes Closes On 489 Homesites In Fontana's Monarch Hills

PR Newswire

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that it has closed on 489 homesites in the Monarch Hills master-planned community in Fontana, California.

Monarch Hills is spread out across more than 136 acres and backs up to the majestic San Bernardino National Forest, and is the only master planned community in the City of Fontana that will feature homes with views west of the I-15.

Landsea Homes will offer five distinct home product types consisting of single-family homes, detached condos, and townhomes, all in exclusive gated communities.

"The San Bernardino County new-home market is experiencing strong upward growth and we are pleased to provide potential buyers with an attractive opportunity to move into this market," said Tom Baine, Southern California Division President, Landsea Homes. "We are excited to enter this new city for Landsea Homes and offer our best-in-class, High Performance homes."

The communities by Landsea Homes include 233 detached single-family homes, with 155 on 10,000-square-foot lots, and 78 on 5,000-square-foot lots. The homes will range in size from 2,700 to 4,100 square feet, with options for one or two stories and up to five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. Buyers will have the opportunity to customize their home by considering flexible space options including dens, bonus rooms, lofts, or LiveGen™ suites, which provide separate living spaces within the home to accommodate multi-generational families and other special living situations.

There will also be 127 detached condos, each of which will feature its own outdoor space. They will be two stories ranging from 2,000 to 2,500 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The 129 traditional townhomes will range from 1,300 to 1,800 square feet with options for two or three bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.

The Monarch Hills recreation area will include an array of amenities, from a pool, a clubhouse, playgrounds, and a tot lot, to a yoga lawn, fire pit lounge, and bar-be-cue and eating area. The parks will include basketball courts, lawns and picnic pavillions with additional bar-be-cue areas. The nearby San Bernardino hills offer boundless open space for outdoor enthusiats who like to hike and explore.

Residents will be close to Ontario International Airport, Victoria Gardens and Ontario Mills shopping, dining, entertainment destinations, and are within a one-hour drive to beloved Southern California vacation spots including Lake Arrowhead and Big Bear.

More than 213,000 people call the City of Fontana home. Fontana's low crime rate, affordable housing, diversity, and below-average unemployment rate has made the city one of the fastest-growing in California. In 2018, Fontana was named the Most Prosperous City in California and the Fourth Most Prosperous in the United States by RENTCafe.

"Fontana is a desirable city for potential buyers looking to plant roots and 'Live in their Element.' From ample outdoor space and recreation opportunities to its thriving local economy and relatively affordable housing, residents at Monarch Hills will enjoy a quality of life unmatched in the region," added Baine.

Landsea Homes is currently selling homes at Neuhouse and ShadeTree in neighboring city, Ontario.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Newport Beach, CA., that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles. and Orange County.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provide homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

For more information on Landsea Homes, visit: www.landseahomes.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/landsea-homes-closes-on-489-homesites-in-fontanas-monarch-hills-301378344.html

SOURCE Landsea Homes