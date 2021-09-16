Logo
Adenza Chooses Oracle Autonomous Database to Expand its Multi-Cloud Risk Analytics Services

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

RegCloud® customers can now take advantage of the speed, availability, and security features of Oracle Autonomous Database

PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adenza, a leading global provider of end-to-end, trading, treasury, risk management, and regulatory compliance for the financial services industry, has selected Oracle Autonomous Database—both Autonomous Transaction Processing and Autonomous Data Warehouse—to enhance its regulatory reporting product line AxiomSL's RegCloud. Adenza chose Oracle Autonomous Database for its unprecedented availability, performance, and security, each of which is critical in the regulatory industry. With Oracle Autonomous Database running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Adenza can easily migrate its AxiomSL's customers from on-premises Oracle Database deployments to RegCloud.

Oracle_Logo.jpg

Taking advantage of the Oracle Autonomous Database self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing capabilities, Adenza will help ensure its critical infrastructure is running efficiently with performance that is significantly faster than on-premises alternatives, even when testing queries with more than 160 million rows of data—a requirement since data inputs needed for regulatory reports have increased by over 300 percent over the last 10 years.

The addition of Oracle Autonomous Database on OCI to Adenza's AxiomSL RegCloud SaaS offering allows further flexibility to customers who have deployed Oracle Database on-premises or have chosen Oracle Database for cloud services. In this multi-cloud environment, RegCloud runs the risk and regulatory applications on AWS while customers store and manage their data on Oracle Autonomous Database and use OCI FastConnect to access the application.

"Combining the power of the cloud with the intelligent responsiveness of adaptive machine learning, Oracle Autonomous Database offers another avenue for our company to provide customers with a smooth migration to the cloud," said Vladimir Etkin, chief technology officer, Adenza. "The ability to quickly adapt to changing regulatory requirements is critical to our clients. With Oracle Autonomous Database running on OCI, our customers have access to a single, converged database service that reduces risk, improves performance and removes a significant amount of labor from managing cloud-scale data."

"Adenza AxiomSL business unit is an industry-leading data management platform for risk and regulatory reporting," said Andrew Mendelsohn, executive vice president, Database Server Technologies, Oracle. "With Oracle Autonomous Database, we provide a highly performant, self-driving, self-securing, and self-repairing cloud service compatible with on-premises Oracle Database environments. For customers this means a smooth database migration to OCI while all of the automation enables the Adenza's AxiomSL RegCloud IT team to focus on what they do best, rather than manual database management, tuning and administration tasks."

Adenza's AxiomSL Regulatory Reporting solutions' client base represents $45 trillion in total assets and includes 80 percent of Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs). The company, with 30 years' experience in the field, delivers more than 5,000 risk and regulatory reports, across 50 jurisdictions and 110 regulators. Therefore, data privacy and security were also top of mind for Adenza in selecting Oracle Autonomous Database to help ensure that its customers meet global regulatory mandates. Oracle Autonomous Database protects sensitive and regulated data automatically, patches databases for security vulnerabilities, and prevents unauthorized access, providing security at every level of the stack.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Additional Resources

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation

favicon.png?sn=SF09088&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/adenza-chooses-oracle-autonomous-database-to-expand-its-multi-cloud-risk-analytics-services-301378258.html

SOURCE Oracle

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF09088&Transmission_Id=202109160800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF09088&DateId=20210916
