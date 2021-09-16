Logo
Bit Digital Presented Highlights of Recent Operations at HC Wainwright Investor Conference on September 13 to 15, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) ("Bit Digital" or the "Company"), a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York with one of the largest currently-owned fleets among US listed bitcoin miners, presented highlights of recent operations at HC Wainwright Investor Conference on September 13 to 15, 2021.

Bit Digital's CEO Bryan Bullett made the presentation with the full transcript found in Bit Digital's Form 6-K filed on September 13th found here: HC Wainwright Investor Conference Bit Digital, Inc. Management Presentation Transcript

"We welcomed being invited to HC Wainwright's Investor Conference," says Samir Tabar, Chief Strategy Officer at the Company, "The conference provided our CEO a great venue for Bit Digital to share its positioning and differentiation compared to our peers."

Company_Logo.jpg

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. is a bitcoin mining company headquartered in New York City with one of the largest currently-owned fleets among US listed bitcoin miners. Our operations are in the United States and Canada. For additional information, please contact Sam Tabar at [email protected] or visit our www.bit-digital.com.

Investor Notice

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. Before making an investment decision, you should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties and forward-looking statements described under "Risk Factors" in Item 3.D of our most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. If any material risk was to occur, our business, financial condition or results of operations would likely suffer. In that event, the value of our securities could decline and you could lose part or all of your investment. The risks and uncertainties we describe are not the only ones facing us. Additional risks not presently known to us or that we currently deem immaterial may also impair our business operations. In addition, our past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance, and historical trends should not be used to anticipate results in the future. Future changes in the network-wide mining difficulty rate or Bitcoin hash rate, as well as other factors beyond our control, may also materially affect the future performance of Bit Digital's production of bitcoin. Additionally, all discussions of financial metrics assume mining difficulty rates as of July 2021. See "Safe Harbor Statement" below.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of Bit Digital, Inc., and its subsidiary companies. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at http://www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements attributable to the company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

[1] Actual operating hash rate will vary depending on network difficulty rate, total hash rate of the network, the operations of our facilities and the status of our miners.

favicon.png?sn=CN09400&sd=2021-09-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bit-digital-presented-highlights-of-recent-operations-at-hc-wainwright-investor-conference-on-september-13-to-15-2021-301378457.html

SOURCE Bit Digital, Inc.

