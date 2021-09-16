SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds CXP, JMP, LMRK, and INOV Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $19.30 per share in cash for each share of CXP common stock that they hold. If you own CXP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/columbia-property-trust-inc-investigation

JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of JMP Group LLC (NYSE: JMP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Citizens Financial Group Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $7.50 per share in cash for each share of JMP common stock that they hold. If you own JMP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/jmp-group-llc-investigation

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by its sponsor, Landmark Dividend LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's unitholders will receive $16.50 per unit in cash for each unit of LMRK that they hold. If you own LMRK units and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/lmrk

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INOV) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an equity consortium led by Nordic Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $41.00 per share in cash for each share of INOV common stock that they hold. If you own INOV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/inov

