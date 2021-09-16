Alteryx SparkED Program Enrolls Thousands of Learners to Acquire Data and Analytics Skills

PR Newswire

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, today announced that its SparkED education program, launched in May 2021, has thousands of learners from hundreds of universities across nearly 40 countries engaging with the program to gain real-world analytics experience. The comprehensive education program is empowering traditional academic students, as well as individuals looking to change careers, to acquire data and analytics skills via free software licenses, teaching materials, learning content and certifications. With the 2021 fall semester in full swing for many universities, educators are incorporating SparkED into their curriculums to better prepare students entering the job market as the need for data analytics skills continues to soar.

"When we launched the SparkED program earlier this year, our goal was to expand data literacy and analytics skills among all learners so that they can use this skill set to solve real-world problems," said Libby Duane Adams, co-founder and chief advocacy officer of Alteryx. "We're thrilled to see this vision come to life over just a few short months through the global expansion of SparkED, as we continue to hear from the thousands of students, educators and career changers who have used our no-cost program to get new jobs or advance their careers."

The Alteryx SparkED program brings the next generation of data analytics into the classroom, replacing curriculum rooted in spreadsheets with modern data analytics technology for users of all skillsets. This allows for more time spent on creative, applicable problem solving and gives students a competitive edge entering the job market.

"I started learning Alteryx Designer in my business analytics course, using the free software licenses and resources from Alteryx. With very little background or experience in analytics, I found the platform immediately easy to use. Before I knew it, I was passing the Alteryx Core and Designer Advanced Certifications," said Claire McCollough, student at the University of Colorado, Boulder. "This new skillset led me to various internships and even full-time job offers. I'm thrilled to be able to use Alteryx wherever I go in my career."

In addition to students and educators, SparkED enrolls those who are interested in changing their career paths by leveraging their new data analytics skills. This enables anyone to bolster their resume with in-demand certifications and skills that many businesses look for in their hires.

"Early in my career, I worked in a number of technology departments, but when I decided to take an extended break from work to have a family, I thought I might be leaving these days behind," said Balraj Oates, Alteryx developer at a major financial institution. "Fast forward 12 years later, I discovered Alteryx's free learning curriculum and essentially reignited my career. Now, I'm working for a major financial institution as an Alteryx Developer, as a result of gaining a recognized product certification."

Students, educators and career changers can learn more and sign up for the SparkED program by visiting alteryx.com/sparkED.

