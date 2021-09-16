SiriusXM and Pandora Celebrate Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month with New Initiatives to Highlight Latinx and Hispanic Artists

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, SiriusXM and Pandora celebrate the Latinx and Hispanic stars making an impact on music today with new programming and events focused on uplifting the sounds of their culture. Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual celebration of the histories, cultures and contributions of American citizens whose ancestors came from Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month runs through October 15 and commemorates how those communities have influenced and contributed to American society at large.

Pandora's new Satélites station highlights the discovery of the next generation of musical innovators who are influencing the direction of contemporary Latin urban and popular music. Satélites will feature music from the 'satellite' regions of Latin America, the US and Caribbean. Artists that can be heard on Satélites include Álvaro Díaz, María Becerra, Dímelo Flow & La Gabi.

In addition to launching the Satélites station, Pandora will host an exclusive Pandora LIVE El Pulso event featuring a performance from 5 time Latin GRAMMY-winning artist J Balvin, also known as "the global ambassador of Reggaeton." Balvin, a favorite on Pandora's popular El Pulso station, will perform his massive global hits as well as music from his recent album Jose. Fans will have the opportunity to witness the exclusive show taping live and those unable to attend will be able to enjoy the event virtually on October 13 at live.pandora.com. The performance will also air on SiriusXM's Caliente and Pitbull's Globalization channels.

Balvin's Pandora LIVE El Pulso event lands after the launch of his Artist Takeover Mode on El Pulso, out now. Listen to J. Balvin's Artist Takeover Mode on EL Pulso here.

SiriusXM is celebrating Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month with a broad array of exclusive special programming honoring the histories, cultures, and contributions of artists and celebrities of Latinx and Hispanic descent.

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day a day early with Los Dos Carnales on SiriusXM's Aguila channel, who will provide an exclusive performance airing today at 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET and throughout the week.

Becky G will kick off a new monthly series, "Las Poderosas," which is dedicated to the Latina artists leading the Latin music movement. As host of the series' first episode, Becky G will also share music from those artists that have influenced her. This show will air on September 21 at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. ET, with a replay on September 25 at 11 a.m. ET on SiriusXM's Viva channel.

In a historic two-part series, Irakere Reunion: Chucho Valdés & Paquito D'Rivera, Chucho Valdés will talk to founding members of the legendary Cuban band, Irakere! on his SiriusXM channel, Chucho's Cuba and Beyond. Parts one and two will include his conversation with Grammy award-winning clarinetist and saxophonist Paquito D'Rivera, airing October 4 at 4 p.m. and October 13 at 4 p.m. ET.

Listeners can also expect exclusive specials with world-famous artists Andrés Calamaro, Diego Torres, and many more all on the SiriusXM App. For a full SiriusXM programming schedule through October 15, please visit HERE

Also in celebration of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month, SiriusXM, Pandora, and Stitcher are proud to announce their new sales and distribution relationship with Pitaya Entertainment, the podcasting company dedicated to producing shows by and for Latinos in the US. Pitaya's podcasts, hosted by some of the biggest Latinx influencers in the U.S., include Ana Patricia Sin Filtro con Ana Patricia Gámez, Muy Fuera De Lugar con Werevertumorro, Sin Rodeo con Jomari Goyso, Entre Hermanas con Alejandra Espinoza y Damaris Jimenez, El Pedcast con José Eduardo Derbez and Hyphenated with Joanna Hausmann and Jenny Lorenzo.

Special programming will continue across SiriusXM's Talk and Comedy channels. Some of the highlights include Comedy Greats channel 94, which will air full stand-up albums every Wednesday and Friday from some of the biggest Latinx comedians, including Cheech and Chong, George Lopez, Gabriel Iglesias, John Leguizamo, and more.

Raw Dog Comedy (channel 99) will also air full albums from Latinx comedians every Wednesday and Friday throughout the month, including releases from some of the biggest names in comedy. More specials are also planned for Netflix Radio (channel 93), Comedy Central Radio (channel 95), and Kevin Hart's Laugh Out Loud Radio (channel 96).

SiriusXM Progress (channel 127) will honor the history and culture of Latinx and Hispanic Heritage Month by shining a spotlight on the issues that are at the forefront of the Latinx Community. The channel will continue its "Pass The Mic" special series throughout the weekend of October 2, as the channel highlights Latinx voices and celebrates a community that has influenced so many of our traditions.

Peruvian-American children's musician Flor Bromley will guest DJ SiriusXM's Kids Place Live Hispanic Heritage Fiesta bringing listeners family-friendly songs from a wealth of Hispanic and Latin American acts. The lineup includes children's artists from Mexico, Colombia, Guatemala, and more. The special can be heard on September 19 at 9 a.m. ET on Kids Place Live channel 78, and is also available on the SXM App here.

