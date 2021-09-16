iClick and Baozun Jointly Develop Advanced Private Domain E-commerce Solution for Chacheer Food

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, is excited to share its successful collaboration with Baozun to provide a comprehensive private domain e-commerce solution for Chacheer Food Co Ltd. ("Chacheer"), also known as QiaQia Food, a leading snack nut company in China.

As one of iClick's key clients in the food & beverage industry, Chacheer has leveraged iClick's Enterprise Solutions covering mini-program storefront establishment, consumer data platforms ("CDP"), and social customer relationship management ("SCRM") to achieve impressive results. Following the integration of Baozun's advanced technology platforms this year, including Order Management System ("OMS") and Warehousing Management System ("WMS"), iClick and Baozun have provided Chacheer with a jointly developed comprehensive private domain e-commerce solution that aims to accelerate revenue growth and drive operational efficiencies, especially in logistics and warehousing.

"This recent successful cooperation with Chacheer is one of several examples that illustrate how the integration of Baozun's advanced technologies with iClick's services delivers a unique full-cycle value proposition for brands as they pursue digital transformation and fuel private domain traffic growth in China," said Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Founder of iClick. "This is also a perfect demonstration of the synergistic opportunities we expect to capture from our collaboration with Baozun, given the inherent cross-selling opportunities across our respective top-notch client bases. Encouraged by the positive feedback from clients thus far, we are optimistic that we will continue to accelerate Enterprise Solutions' revenue growth as we replicate this complete e-commerce service model with other key account clients. We also look forward to converting more Marketing Solutions clients to Enterprise Solutions against the backdrop of strong demand for digital transformation from an ever-growing number of brands in China."

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, including those related to the Company's business strategies, operations and financial performance. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies, including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favourable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; litigation and negative publicity surroundings China-based companies listed in the U.S.; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; its ability to comply with existing or future laws and regulations related to data protection or data security; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak, including the emergence of COVID variants, and its potential impact on the Company's business and financial performance; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

