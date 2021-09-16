Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. to Present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

PR Newswire

ALHAMBRA, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. ("ApolloMed," and together with its subsidiaries and affiliated entities, the "Company") (NASDAQ: AMEH), a leading physician-centric, technology-powered healthcare company focused on enabling providers in the successful delivery of value-based care, today announced that Brandon Sim, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer, and Eric Chin, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at 1:40 p.m. PT/4:40 p.m. ET. The live webcast of the presentation can be accessed at the "Events" page of the Company's website: https://www.apollomed.net/news-media/events. A recording will be made available shortly after the live presentation.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings at the event. Those interested in meeting with management may contact ApolloMed's Investor Relations representatives listed below.

About Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.

ApolloMed is a leading physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare company. Leveraging its proprietary end-to-end technology solutions, ApolloMed operates an integrated healthcare delivery platform that enables providers to successfully participate in value-based care arrangements, thus empowering them to deliver high quality care to patients in a cost-effective manner.

Headquartered in Alhambra, California, ApolloMed's subsidiaries and affiliates include management services organizations (MSOs), affiliated independent practice associations (IPAs), and a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization (NGACO). For more information, please visit www.apollomed.net.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations

(626) 943-6491

[email protected]

Carolyne Sohn, The Equity Group

(415) 568-2255

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/apollo-medical-holdings-inc-to-present-at-the-2021-cantor-virtual-global-healthcare-conference-301378173.html

SOURCE Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc.