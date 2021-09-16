Netcapital Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 21st

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcapital Inc. (OTCQX: NCPL), based in Boston, focused on digital private capital markets, today announced that Jason Frishman, CEO of Netcapital Funding Portal Inc., will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 21st.

DATE: September 21st, 2021

TIME: 2 p.m. Eastern Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/2YIjl0E

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Net income increased by 4,621% to $1,457,410 vs. first quarter of last year

vs. first quarter of last year EPS grew 829% to $0.65 vs. $0.07

vs. Equity securities at fair value increased by 204% to $9,623,753

Book value rose to $9.26 per share

About Netcapital Inc.:

Netcapital Inc. is a fintech company with a scalable technology platform that allows private companies to raise capital online and provides private equity investment opportunities to investors. The company's consulting group, Netcapital Advisors , provides marketing and strategic advice and takes equity positions in select companies with disruptive technologies. The Netcapital funding portal is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and is a member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), a registered national securities association.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

