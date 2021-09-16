Husqvarna Group invests in Gamma Technologies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Husqvarna Group invests in Gamma Technologies

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 16, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Husqvarna Group's venture capital arm has recently invested €1 Million to take an equity stake in Gamma Technologies. Gamma is the fifth investment for Husqvarna Group's venture capital fund where the aim is to collaborate and help grow start-ups in areas of digital disruption that impact the Group's industries.

"Gamma is innovating in an area of high interest to us as we believe Augmented Reality (AR) is an important technology when delivering new technology-based services to our customers going forward. We look forward to a close collaboration with the Gamma team and to capture learnings to accelerate the evolvement of our Construction business", says Mark Johnson, Vice President Corporate Venture Capital, Husqvarna Group.

Gamma Technologies
Gamma is disrupting the construction industry by bringing 3D Building Information Modeling (BIM) models with interactive features intuitively to the construction site. Gamma utilizes its augmented reality technology to overlay BIM models on contractors' mobile handsets displaying the otherwise unseen infrastructure. Gamma's BIM / AR software is used to guide operators on where to cut, drill, etc., therefore reducing both planning time and the risk of performing work in the wrong place, which is very costly to our customers.

"The investment from Husqvarna Group will accelerate the revolution of the construction industry and spread awareness about the benefits of using AR technologies on the jobsite. Husqvarna Group, with our current shareholders Formitas, are strategic investors and partners which will help us define the future of construction. We are excited to start working with Husqvarna Group on the implementation of innovative technology in the construction industry.", says Caner Dolas, CEO & Co-founder, Gamma Technologies.

Husqvarna Group Ventures

Husqvarna Group Ventures is looking for startups to invest in and partner with, where Husqvarna Group's industry knowledge and distribution network will deliver value, and help scale these companies to maturity. Gamma represents a great example of how Husqvarna Group likes to get involved at the early stages to help co-develop customer solutions.

For additional information

Husqvarna Group Press department + 46 8 738 9080

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/husqvarna-ab/r/husqvarna-group-invests-in-gamma-technologies,c3416593

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO09734&sd=2021-09-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/husqvarna-group-invests-in-gamma-technologies-301378695.html

SOURCE Husqvarna AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO09734&Transmission_Id=202109160857PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO09734&DateId=20210916
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment