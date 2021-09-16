Book Today: Southwest Airlines Extends Flight Schedule Through April 24, 2022

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today announced it extended its bookable flight schedule through April 24, 2022, giving Customers the ability to plan and book their early 2022 travel at Southwest.com. The airline is expanding its network of service next year between key business and leisure destinations, bringing nearly two-dozen new flights to Austin, offering additional options for Hawaii travelers, and flying new point-to-point routes between the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

Austin's Hometown Carrier Expands

With the population of Texas' capital city continuing to grow, Southwest® is investing more service than ever before in central Texas. Already the largest carrier serving Austin for at least three decades, Southwest plans to increase service on March 10, 2022 by more than 20 flights a day with nonstop service between Austin and nine new and returning destinations, as well as add additional frequencies on routes already served from the capital of Texas. In total, Southwest now will offer nonstop service between Austin and 46 destinations on up to 105 departures a day.

New Destinations

Beginning March 10, 2022, Southwest's schedule includes daily nonstop service between:

Austin and Amarillo, Texas

Austin and Charleston, S.C.

Austin and Columbus, Ohio (will also operate during peak holiday travel periods in 2021)

Austin and Midland/Odessa, Texas (previously flown nonstop in 2009)

Austin and Ontario, Calif.

More Beaches, Please

On March 12, 2022, Southwest plans to start new international service between Austin and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, subject to requisite government approvals. The same day, seasonal weekly flights are scheduled to return on Saturdays between:

Austin and Panama City Beach, Fla.

Austin and Sarasota/Bradenton

Austin and Destin/Fort Walton Beach

"We're celebrating a growing Customer base in Central Texas with this major investment designed specifically for Austin's business and leisure travelers," said Dave Harvey, Southwest's Vice President of Southwest Business. "As we continue to strengthen our network in Austin, Customers will see more flights on key routes as well as new destinations across our map, while enjoying Southwest's world-famous Hospitality."

This week also marks a major milestone for Southwest Airlines and the Austin community. The airline first began serving Austin on Sept. 15, 1977.

Winter and Spring Flights between the Mainland and Hawaii

Beginning Feb. 17, 2022, Southwest is prepared to give Customers across the country more options to reach Hawaii, with additional connections made possible by increased service on existing routes, such as:

Phoenix and Honolulu (two daily roundtrips*)

San Diego and Kona (one daily roundtrip)

Sacramento and Kona (one roundtrip on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays)

San Jose, Calf. and Lihue (one daily roundtrip)

San Diego and Maui (two daily roundtrips*)

Sacramento and Maui (daily service with an additional roundtrip on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays)

*initial eastbound service from Hawaii to both Phoenix and San Diego begins Feb. 18, 2022

New Domestic and International Routes

Building on its foundation as a point-to-point airline, starting Jan. 17, 2022, Southwest's schedule now includes nonstop service between Albuquerque and Burbank, giving Customers traveling between New Mexico and the San Fernando Valley a quicker journey.

Southwest also is giving Customers new ways to get passport stamps with new and returning international routes. On February 17, 2022, Southwest plans to resume seasonal daily nonstop service between Fort Lauderdale and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. On March 12, 2022, the airline plans to start seasonal nonstop service on Saturdays between Denver and Cozumel, Mexico, subject to requisite government approvals.

These flights, as well as the carrier's full schedule, are now available for purchase at Southwest.com.

