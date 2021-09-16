Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) EVP CFO Kurt D Barton Sold $724,340 of Shares

EVP CFO of Tractor Supply Co (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Kurt D Barton (insider trades) sold 3,527 shares of TSCO on 09/13/2021 at an average price of $205.37 a share. The total sale was $724,340.
